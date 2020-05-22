Stability Cannabis Announces $4 Million Facility Expansion; Creation of 40 New Jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis has announced expansion of its Oklahoma City based indoor cannabis cultivation facility.

"The growth of Stability has been remarkable thanks to our statewide network of dispensary partners. The 'phase two' expansion project of our indoor cultivation facility will further develop our cannabis campus in central Oklahoma City, increasing our growing canopy by an additional 22,000 square feet along with addition production and packaging facilities," said chief executive officer Denver Kitch.

Established as one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivators, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma, Stability Cannabis will grow to be one of the largest cultivators in North America through the announced expansion.

"The expansion involves an investment of nearly $4 million and shows our commitment to Oklahoma and our employees. We thank the City of Oklahoma City for their support in timely review and approval of the permits for our phase two expansion, especially against the disruption caused by COVID-19," said chief operating officer David Lewis. "Our expansion will create 40 new high paying jobs at a time when so many people have been put out of work due to the global pandemic," he added.

Stability's expansion includes construction of an additional 22,000 square feet of cannabis flowering rooms, employee facilities, packaging facilities and additional state-of-the-art filtration and lighting systems.

"Construction is on track to be complete in August of 2020 and will begin producing harvestable crops by October 2020," reported chief cultivator Austin Clay. Stability Cannabis plans to host a hiring fair in July to conduct interviews for the newly created job openings, increasing Stability's workforce to 125 full time employees.

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma and provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

