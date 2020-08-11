Stability Cannabis Dispensary Surpasses 6,000 Patients; Hire of Trey Hughes as General Manager

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis has hired industry veteran Trey Hughes as general manager of retail operations and reaches the milestone of 6,000 patients served since its launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Hughes joins Stability after roles leading some of the most productive medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland and Colorado. He holds an associate degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. "The leadership team of Stability is one of the strongest and most well rounded I have encountered in the cannabis industry. The opportunity to lead our dispensary operations is exciting because our retail staff are passionate about service, and Stability is providing one of the most enjoyable patient experiences statewide" said Hughes.

To date, roughly 2% of all medical marijuana patients in Oklahoma have visited the Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis superstore dispensary. "We have now supported more than 6,000 patients hailing from 72 separate counties across the state. This is evidence that Stability is becoming a destination for medical marijuana patients in Oklahoma" said chief operating officer David Lewis.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a 90,000 sq. ft. footprint. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors, as well as operating one of Oklahoma's largest dispensaries. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

SOURCE Stability Cannabis