Stability Cannabis Surpasses 40,000 Pound Milestone

"Stability Cannabis exceeds more than 20 tons of cannabis sold statewide" said Denver Kitch, chief executive officer.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority reported 2,286 licensed dispensaries statewide as of July 7, 2022. Stability Cannabis has penetrated 25% of all storefronts in the state, driven by a unique weekly harvest cycle and a dedicated team of more than 130 Oklahomans which keep dispensaries in constant supply.

"When we were founded in 2018, few would have anticipated such a robust medical marijuana in Oklahoma which now has the highest number of medical card patients per capita in North America." said Austin Clay, chief cultivation officer. He added "The prospect of recreational cannabis legalization, expected to be on the ballot in November of 2022, will certainly drive even more demand in the Oklahoma cannabis industry."

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in the American Midwest. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

