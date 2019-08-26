Stability Growth Recognized By High Times Cannabis Cup for Top Indica Flower Cultivation and Top Non-Solvent Concentrate

At the High Times Cannabis Cup in Oklahoma City held August 24-25, 2019, Stability Growth's cultivation of Forbidden Fruit was named among the top three indica flower strains by a panel of nearly three dozen judges. Stability Growth, in collaboration with Oklahoma City based Country Hash, also placed in the top three for non-solvent concentrate with their Forbidden Fruit Live Rosin.

"Considering a record of nearly 500 entries were submitted for evaluation statewide, placing in the top three for indica flower is a true accomplishment," said Chief Operating Officer David Lewis. "Our business is exceptionally strong. That strength is rooted in the talent of our cultivation staff and a commitment to quality that is recognized by these awards," Lewis added.

Stability Growth utilizes a proprietary pesticide-free integrated pest management program as well as an exclusive food grade nitrogen packaging system to provide contaminant free and shelf-stable medical cannabis to dispensaries across the state. "Our distribution footprint is expanding rapidly and Stability now distributes products to dispensaries and processors in nearly 40 counties across Oklahoma," added Clay.

State Question 788 legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma. Stability Growth is now Oklahoma's largest indoor cannabis cultivator by production capacity and facility size.

