Stacey Iyer of Iyer Real Estate Turns to Property Management

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyer Real Estate, a company founded in 2009, has now rebirthed as a property management company. Stacey Iyer said, "Iyer Real Estate was primarily used for personal property; now we are looking to manage other properties."

Due to COVID-19, we are seeing a large strain on these types of businesses, so it is a brave time to launch a company like this. However, it does look as though things are abating, business is reopening, albeit slowly, and seeing a new company launch into a new vertical is encouraging.

Iyer Real Estate , a family-owned business.

Iyer Real Estate mission: Krishen and Stacey Iyer said this about Iyer Real Estate. This Property Management company is a full-service property management company. Iyer Real Estate has been involved with Real Estate for over 10 years in many facets. It is largely a residential property management company in the CA State area. Iyer Real Estate works mainly with individual owners and their investment properties.

"Full Service" means that the company is always available and provide all aspects of property management. Iyer Real Estate can handle banking, monthly and year-end statements, as well as all the tenant needs and lease negotiations. We are experienced and eventually will look to add brokers to the team to help with other transactions.

"Management" - Iyer Real Estate will market and advertise your rental property in unique ways. Due to owning a marketing company, among others, Iyer Real Estate can get a reach far and wide. The marketing program embedded in the company will attract more renters than any other system. The company vendors are ready for any repair and maintenance of your home and have been with us for over 10 years. They are trusted and fair in pricing. The company does have painters, landscapers, roofers, flooring specialists, plumbers, window, appliances affiliates, general contractors, handymen and a 24-hour emergency call number. Iyer Real Estate can assist you with all jobs large or small, estimates, planning and scheduling for any needed work.

Local residents, homeowners and business owners have been coming to us for expert property management representation. We specialize in single-family homes and individually owned condominiums, townhomes, duplexes and triplexes in the Southern CA and larger CA areas.

