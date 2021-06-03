Stacey on IoT & Silicon Labs Host "Project CHIP is Matter: Now What?" Panel
Jun 03, 2021, 08:05 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of smart home industry leaders will lead a deep analysis of the latest with Matter (formerly Project Connected Home over IP or CHIP) on June 8, 2021. Stacey Higginbotham from Stacey on IoT will moderate a panel of experts, including Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), to discuss Matter's connectivity, interoperability and security.
More details on the virtual panel can be found below:
- WHAT: The recently unveiled standard Matter (formerly known as Project CHIP) is driving convergence between the major IoT ecosystems. Stacey Higginbotham (founder/editor of Stacey on IoT) will moderate a panel of industry experts as they discuss the new Matter, how companies will use it in their product development, and the impact it will have on the future of IoT. They will also review the advantages and challenges of incorporating this open standard across the global IoT market.
- WHO: Stacey Higginbotham and an expert panel ranging from start-ups to established device makers, including the following:
- Michelle Mindala-Freeman, Head of Marketing, Connectivity Standards Alliance
- Johan Pedersen, Product Marketing Manager, Home & Life, Silicon Labs
- Mark Jenner, Director of Technology Alliances, Allegion
- Jim Kitchen, Vice President, Product Management, Comcast
- Nathan Dyck, Chief Product Officer, Nanoleaf
- Frederik Delacourt, Senior Director Technology & Services, WYZE
- WHY IT "MATTERS": The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance – an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining and delivering open, global IoT standards for IoT – recently unveiled Matter as the evolution of the former Project CHIP. Matter is positioned to be the future of the smart home, as it simplifies product development and the end-user experience by providing a unified connectivity standard for a wide range of smart home and commercial applications including LED bulbs, door locks, HVAC, commercial lighting and access control.
- WHERE: Register here.
- WHEN: Tuesday, June 8th, 11:00 AM CDT
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
