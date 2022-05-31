Stacey Renfro Joins West Marine, Inc., as Chief Commercial Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine, Inc. the nation's leading omni-channel provider of products, services, and expertise for the marine aftermarket, announces the appointment of Stacey Renfro as Chief Commercial Officer. She joins the company's senior leadership team and reports to Eric Kufel, CEO.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Stacey Renfro to the West Marine team," said Eric Kufel, CEO of West Marine. "Through her complex growth initiatives and game-changing strategies, she has built lifestyle brands and transformed omni-channel retailers to accelerate digital strategies. Stacy's passion for boating and the category along with her skillset and proven track record of success, will be an immediate asset to West Marine as we look to enhance our merchandising, productivity and customer experience."

Renfro is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of progressive experience in E-commerce, marketing, planning, merchandising and customer experience. Most recently she held the position of CEO at mDesign where she led this digitally native brand through times of hyper-growth as they expanded into new categories, new selling channels, built an enthusiast brand and developed brand partnerships.

Prior to joining mDesign in 2020, Renfro was the Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer for The Vitamin Shoppe where she led all digital channels, marketing, creative, customer care, and customer experience for the $1B retailer. She drove year-over-year revenue growth for the company by developing a brand architecture that created seamless customer experiences across selling channels, driving improvements in performance marketing, deploying new channel go to market strategies, and rolling out an enhanced customer loyalty program. Before joining The Vitamin Shoppe, Renfro held several executive leadership positions at Pier 1 Imports where she led the transformation of the legacy brick and mortar retailer into a modern omni-channel organization. She also previously spent nine years in senior merchandising, allocation, planning, and eCommerce positions at JC Penney where she worked cross-functionally with executive leadership as well as merchandising, IT, call centers, supply chain, creative, CRM, customer experience and marketing teams to drive business results.

Renfro has been recognized as one of the top women in retail in 2107 and in 2016 was recognized as one of the top ten women in retail technology. She is active in the retail community serving as the co-chair for the National Retail Federation's Digital Council and a former board member of Women in Retail Leadership. Stacey also serves on the board of directors for FullSpeed Automotive which is a leading automotive aftermarket company services business with over 690 franchised and company-owned locations which includes brands such as Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change.

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, and watersports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field crew members to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on water experience.

