Stacey Wetterer Joins Directions Inc to Bolster Talent Acquisition and Development

CINCINNATI, Aug 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions Inc announced this week that Stacey Wetterer has joined the firm as Senior Vice President - Talent Acquisition and Professional Development. In this newly created role, she will leverage her significant experience in talent acquisition and management to strengthen processes for hiring top talent and implement a companywide development and training program. Wetterer will lead the Human Resources team and report to Jim Lane, President and CEO.

"I am extremely excited to add Stacey as a champion of all things related to our number one asset…our employees," said Lane. "With her successful business background, desire to be entrepreneurial, passion for people and high energy, Stacey will directly impact our success as a mid-sized employer."

Wetterer comes to Directions Inc following a 17-year tenure at Cintas Corporation, where she held positions in Sales Training, Talent Acquisition, Leadership Development and Change Management. Most recently, she was Director of Training and Compliance. She played a key role in creating a collaborative and performance-focused environment across all levels and multiple divisions of the organization. Key accomplishments include developing and serving as President of a women's leadership program at Cintas, being a spotlighted speaker at the 2019 Yello Recruiting Conference and receiving the 2018 YWCA Rising Star award. Wetterer holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from James Madison University, Bob Pike Train the Trainer certification, and several operational and sales certifications through Cintas.

"I am thrilled to join this extraordinary company," said Wetterer. "Directions Inc is laser-focused on taking care of clients and investing in employees, which creates a world-class, collaborative environment. I am grateful to the team for valuing my experience and allowing me to tap into my passion of identifying, acquiring and developing highly talented people. I'm confident we will make each other better and rise to new heights."

Directions Inc is committed to building an industry-leading, representative workforce to ensure they bring the best thinking and highest quality service to their clients. The new ideas and innovative approaches Wetterer will introduce will strengthen the company's ability to hire diverse talent, resulting in positive outcomes for the company, industry, and greater society.

Directions Inc is a collective of insights brands offering an industry-leading suite of quantitative, qualitative, and management consulting solutions. Each of our brands - Directions, SEEK Company, and Aimpoint Research® - brings unique capabilities and expertise, providing clients the advantage of integrated insights across a wide range of business needs. We aim to be an influential partner by empowering clients to make better, more transformative decisions and create lasting change in their organizations. Together, our brands specialize in business insights, human understanding, and strategic intelligence across food, food service, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer packaged goods industries. Directions Inc is a privately held firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with regional offices around the country, conducting work globally.

