STACK Is One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Cincinnati for the 5th Consecutive Year

"It's such an honor to be recognized for our continued growth among such an elite group of local businesses," said Phillip Ogilby, CEO and Co-founder of STACK. "The fact that we've sustained such a high growth rate and that we're appearing on the Fast 55 list for the fifth year in a row with no signs of slowing down is a direct testament to the impact our platform and our team have on our customers' businesses and lives."

"STACK is revolutionizing the way preconstruction teams do business – not only saving time but also increasing accuracy, improving workflows, and allowing for collaboration in a way that's critical in today's environment," Ogilby said. "Because what we offer makes such an impact, it's no surprise that STACK has grown more than 86% from 2018-2020."

An industry once criticized for its unwillingness to adopt technology, construction has begun to embrace tools that allow companies to stay competitive. Empowering teams to perform fast, accurate takeoffs, create detailed estimates and proposals, and collaborate with cloud-based technology anytime, anywhere is a game-changer, and STACK is proud to be at the forefront of this innovation.

"Our team continues to implement feedback from our customers to make our product the best-in-class solution for contractors, and that's been a driving factor in our success," Ogilby said. "All of us here at STACK are immensely proud of the platform we've built, and we're excited to continue delivering an exceptional product with exceptional results."

ABOUT STACK

STACK Construction Technologies is the industry's leading cloud-based preconstruction platform for preconstruction professionals. STACK provides a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. STACK delivers easy-to-use takeoff, estimating, and proposal solutions for thousands of subcontractors, general contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers to ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability. Our solution powers seamless plan and document management, real-time collaboration, and a more efficient digital preconstruction workflow.

For more information on how STACK software is helping preconstruction teams gain visibility, insight, and alignment throughout the bid process, visit stackct.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE STACK Construction Technologies

Related Links

https://stackct.com

