Stack Sports Announces Partnerships With Multiple Leading Soccer Organizations Rapidly Expanding Its Global Soccer Technology Leadership

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing global provider of sports technology, today announced long-term technology partnerships with the following leading soccer organizations in North America:

United States

Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association ( Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania )

( ) Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association ( Lancaster, Massachusetts )

( ) North Carolina Adult State Soccer Association ( Greensboro, North Carolina )

( ) North Carolina Youth Soccer Association ( Greensboro, North Carolina )

( ) Soccer Rhode Island ( Cranston, Rhode Island )

( ) Super Y League ( Tampa, Florida )

( ) US Futsal ( Berkeley, California )

( ) US Deaf Soccer Association ( Dallas, Texas )

( ) Vermont Soccer Association ( Williston, Vermont )

Canada

BC Soccer Premier League ( Vancouver, British Columbia )

( ) Alberta Soccer Association ( Edmonton, Alberta )

As an existing partner of many of the most prominent soccer associations in the United States, the addition of these new partner organizations represents a continued and rapid expansion of Stack Sports' global soccer technology leadership.

"Our vision at Stack Sports is to revolutionize youth sports and build technology solutions that were never thought possible just a few years ago," said Stack Sports CEO Alex Alt. "The announcement of these significant partnerships with many of the leading soccer organizations in North America further underscores the importance of soccer to our business and future. We continue to invest heavily in our technology to better serve our existing and new partners. It is an honor to serve these great soccer organizations and expand upon our leadership position."

Stack Sports continues to grow its soccer technology platform with a steadfast dedication to supporting youth soccer nationally and locally with best-in-class capabilities. Through integrated web and mobile platforms developed by Stack Sports, the listed partner organizations will provide their members with a simplified player registration process that adheres to the required standards for FIFA Connect and the ITC process. The Stack Sports platform also provides members with a seamless integration to the U.S. Soccer National Data Center and Digital Coach Center. The partnerships will also involve Stack Sports providing a fully-integrated and unmatched suite of products serving the Soccer ecosystem including dynamic websites, streamlined online registration and payments, event, team and roster management, scheduling, communications, officials management, video analysis and back office management.

Stack Sports offers data and technology solutions for national affiliates, state associations, clubs and leagues that streamline and improve connectivity and communication with membership. The soccer platform is being implemented through a long-term strategic plan with U.S. Soccer. Interested partner soccer organizations can contact Stack Sports to learn more and see a demonstration at http://stacksports.stack.com/contact/.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is the global leader in sports technology providing an integrated technology platform for national governing bodies, youth sports leagues, clubs and associations, parents, coaches, and athletes. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and backed by Genstar Capital, the NFL's 32 Equity, Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Providence Equity and other leading sports and technology investors. Since its formation in April 2016, Stack Sports has completed 26 acquisitions of market-leading sports technology companies. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com .

