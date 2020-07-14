stackArmor Appoints Chief Solutions Officer Focused on ATO Acceleration Solutions for FedRAMP, FISMA and CMMC

TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- stackArmor, the market leader in security & compliance automation for accelerating FedRAMP, FISMA, and CMMC compliance appointed Martin Rieger as Chief Solutions Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Martin to stackArmor as we move into our next phase of growth in ATO acceleration, helping customers reduce the time and cost of complying with FedRAMP, FISMA and CMMC requirements using Amazon Web Services (AWS)," said stackArmor Chief Executive Officer Gaurav "GP" Pal. "Martin brings an amazing wealth of experience, energy, and knowledge in growing our ability to deliver full-service cloud, security, and compliance solutions to our customers."

Martin is an experienced cloud compliance executive having served as a Director for multiple Third Party Assessment Organizations (3PAO's) including Coalfire, EmeSec, and, Emagine IT amongst others as well as having served as an Information Systems Security Manager (ISSM) for both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force's Surgeon General. He brings decades of experience and expertise in delivering FedRAMP and FISMA advisory services, specifically in helping organizations successfully obtain an Authority-To-Operate (ATO).

"I'm excited to join stackArmor and its incredible team of cloud, security and compliance automation experts who have successfully delivered ATO projects to over 20 customers in an incredibly short period of time," said Martin Rieger.

Rieger will continue to build upon the success of stackArmor ThreatAlertR, which is an AWS vetted compliance acceleration solution for ISVs, Universities, and Government agencies looking to reduce the time and cost associated with complying with NIST SP 800-53 and NIST SP 800-171 based security requirements. Having been selected as of 1 of 8 inaugural launch consulting partners as part of the ATO on AWS program and 1 of 10 inaugural launch partners of the security competency has rapidly established stackArmor as a market-leader of innovative compliance solutions on AWS. Based in the Washington DC metro area, stackArmor was ranked #136 in the INC500 fastest-growing private companies delivering cloud security, compliance, and managed services solutions to Commercial and Government customers.

