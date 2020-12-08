StackHawk Brings Application Security to Developers with New Free Plan

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk announced today that it has introduced a free Developer Plan for its dynamic application security testing platform. The all-new free tier makes application security testing accessible to everyone.

Like the paid version of StackHawk's platform, the free plan gives developers and engineering teams the ability to find and fix application security vulnerabilities with CI/CD automation, catching issues before an application goes into production. The new tier includes access to unlimited scans, full CI/CD integration capabilities, historical scan data, and more. Developers can invite team members to join their StackHawk account to collaborate on application security testing.

"The days of security requiring specially trained teams and big budgets are over," says StackHawk CEO and co-founder Joni Klippert. "With our free plan, developers now have access to the right tooling to make informed application security decisions. Every developer now has the power to ship secure code quickly."

Traditional security tools are built for specialized security teams to find vulnerabilities after an application is pushed into production. Remediating vulnerabilities only after they are live is what has led to applications being the leading attack vector in security breaches. Faster software development spurred by automation and DevOps has widened the gap between development practices and security.

StackHawk takes a new approach to application security. The platform allows modern engineering teams to ship secure applications in the first place instead of waiting for a security audit. For these teams, security testing is automated in the CI/CD pipeline alongside functional testing, unit testing, and integration testing. By implementing security testing before an application goes live, engineers know the code they have developed is secure and won't fall prey to malicious actors.

The all-new free pricing tier is StackHawk's latest step to put application security into the hands of developers. Since the company's inception in the summer of 2019, StackHawk has been working to help its customers implement security testing before production – a trend in the industry known as "shifting security left." The company has a track record of delivering developer-first features like YAML configuration, a Docker based scanner, Rest and GraphQL API security testing, and rich CI/CD integrations.

StackHawk, an application security SaaS startup in Denver, CO, empowers engineers to easily find and fix application security bugs at any stage of software development. With a strong founding team that has deep experience in security and DevOps, and some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is putting application security testing into the hands of engineers. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com.

