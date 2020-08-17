StackOverdrive.io Ranks on the Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that StackOverdrive.io is No. 923 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"When we started StackOverdrive.io we knew there was an opportunity to not only help our clients embrace the DevOps mindset but disrupt the entire category at large. As companies shift their approach and begin to focus on automating their infrastructure, StackOverdrive.io will continue to provide best in class solutions and services. We are thrilled to be part of the Inc. 5000 list further solidifying our leadership in the DevOps field," said Jason Goldberg, CEO of StackOverdrive.io.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About StackOverdrive.io

StackOverdrive.io is a leading Cloud and DevOps Consulting Firm. We provide solutions that help companies build better software and shorten the time from development to production by leaving manual processes behind. We embrace an automated, collaborative and agile way of working to increase your organization's speed, reliability, and efficiency at scale. We help guide your transition to the cloud by architecting and implementing custom enterprise grade cloud solutions. We engineer each solution to be flexible, fully scalable and highly available. We also enable complete management and automated deployment of your apps through custom CI/CD pipe-line development and configuration management tools while providing 24/7/365 managed support. For more information, please visit StackOverdrive.io (https://www.stackoverdrive.io).

