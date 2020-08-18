StackRox Expands in EMEA to Meet Global Demand for Kubernetes-Native Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual KubeCon EU -- StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, today announced it has launched operations in EMEA to provide global customers with local access to its Kubernetes-native security capabilities. Led by cloud and cybersecurity veteran, Richard Olver, vice president, international, StackRox, the company's go-to-market expansion into the region is being fueled by the accelerated adoption of DevOps and DevSecOps practices, particularly across Europe, as well as increased demand for container and Kubernetes security solutions. Olver is joined in StackRox EMEA leadership by Malte Isberner, Managing Director of StackRox GmbH. Over the past year, StackRox has seen significant growth in demand in Europe for the Kubernetes-native security capabilities it delivers through the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform.

According to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), 50 percent of back end developers in Western Europe, and even more in Eastern Europe and Russia, have adopted containers as part of their organizations' DevOps practices, with the majority adopting Kubernetes as their orchestrator of choice. Accordingly, StackRox has seen a surge in demand from customers across Europe, adding a number of new clients in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, and Switzerland.

"We serve a demanding audience of insurance and banking customers, protecting, and securing their customers' interactions, so securing our platform is essential to maintaining their trust. Enabling visibility across our entire container and Kubernetes landscape, along with the ability to harden the environment, is crucial to protecting that customer data," said Jeroen Starrenburg, CEO of Onegini, an innovator in consumer identity and access management. "StackRox gives us a low-friction, Kubernetes-native way to secure the cloud-native, Kubernetes-orchestrated infrastructure and applications at the heart of our security platform. With out-of-the-box policies and controls across build, deploy, and runtime, StackRox makes delivering on our security needs significantly less burdensome and our business more agile."

As StackRox expands in EMEA, Olver will oversee the growth of company's strategic partnerships and sales efforts as it engages new employees and customers across geographies and industries to propel its rapid revenue growth. StackRox's current EMEA customer base includes cloud-native innovators in SaaS, mobile security, online gaming, FinTech, and eCommerce industries, among others.

"DevOps, and more recently DevSecOps, has emerged as the dominant operational focus for innovative companies in Europe, driving rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies and Kubernetes. We're also seeing immense growth potential for the cloud-native stack in neighboring regions like the Middle East and Africa as digital transformation accelerates globally, "said Olver. "The adoption of these practices and technologies requires a new take on security. The Kubernetes-native approach StackRox has developed is extremely transformative in its ability to enable security and IT teams to operationalize container security. We're thrilled to be making the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform available to a wider set of global users to create secure systems that foster faster application development and innovation."

According to IDC, investments in cloud infrastructure in the EMEA region are expected to continue expanding despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming an increasingly large share of the IT market. Businesses in the region are finding more business value created through cloud adoption as well as added cost savings, development efficiency, and security gains from cloud-native technologies like containers and Kubernetes. The business benefits of cloud-native are amplified through StackRox's Kubernetes-native approach to security, which protects cloud-native apps across the full application development life cycle — build, deploy, and runtime — using Kubernetes's declarative data and built-in controls for better security, lower operational costs, and reduced operational risk. As a result, customers are able to bridge security and DevOps practices and enable security as code.

As a technology partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and Red Hat, the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform is also available globally on all major cloud marketplaces.

