Stacy Cleveland Joins Pyramid as Senior Vice President of Client Delivery

Before joining Pyramid, Cleveland was Executive Director for B&A's Missions Support Services Business Unit and Vice President of Transition and Transformation at Perspecta. She brings over 20 years of experience in technology, starting as a Systems Engineer in Commercial, State, and Local Markets, before taking on leadership roles with transformative programs in the Federal, DoD, State, and Local markets. She graduated from Michigan Technological University with a BS in Business Administration with majors in Management Information Systems and Accounting.

"I'm excited to lead Pyramid's Client Delivery and to provide transformational leadership that inspires our high-performance culture to achieve even greater client satisfaction and growth opportunities," Cleveland said.

"Stacy brings extensive delivery experience founded on common sense, creative problem solving, and transparent communications. She has a passion for growing the capabilities of our teams and building strong client relationships," CEO and Co-founder Jeff Hwang said. "We are excited to add her to our leadership team."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure, mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

