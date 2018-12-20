Stacy Clouse, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Transportation Services in recognition of her role as President of Edge Limousine Services.

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A full service limousine company, Edge Limousine Services is a global entity providing services to most major US cities. Dedicated to offering their clients the quality service they deserve, Edge Limousine prides itself on their customer first approach ensuring that their clients receive exceptional service at a fraction of the cost. With a commitment to meet their clients' needs in both an efficient and timely manner, Edge Limousine is known for their "most courteous, professional, and experienced chauffeurs." Offering a wide range of services to their clients, the limousine company offers airport car service to EWR, LGA, JFK, TEB, HPN, CDW (Essex County Airport), SWF (Stewart International Airport), and Trenton-Mercer County Airport. In addition, the company also offers hourly transportation service, corporate travel service, road show transfers, VIP and special event, greeter services and more.

Having gathered over ten years of experience in the field of transportation services, Stacy Clouse has served in her current capacity as President of Edge Limousine Services for the past year. Attaining extensive experience in all facets of the industry, Ms. Clouse is commended for her contributions to the industry.

To further enhance her professional development, Ms. Clouse is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Women's Business Enterprise.

Charitable to various organizations, Ms. Clouse is an avid supporter and donator of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

When she is not working, Ms. Clouse enjoys going on vacation and spending quality time with her family.

Married with three children, Ms. Clouse dedicates this recognition to Joe Clements, Vice President.

