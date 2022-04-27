Stacy Eley Named Brand President of Suite Management Franchising

"It is a great honor to accept the brand president role," said Stacy Eley. "I love franchising! I am passionate about the Suite Management Franchising network and the value we bring to our franchisees and our franchisees' members. I look forward to further accelerating the growth and success of franchisees."

Stacy has been with Suite Management Franchising since April of 2013, first as Director of Operations, then Senior Vice President of Operations, and since February of 2020, she has held the position of Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Suite Management Franchising, Eley held director positions in the fitness franchise industry, planning and directing strategic initiatives for brand expansion, training and communication.

In her current role as brand president, Eley will be responsible for increasing franchisee profitability through effective leadership, innovation, new revenue streams, and operational efficiencies, as well as driving growth in the number of franchise locations. She will focus on franchisee/franchisor collaboration, sharing best practices, operational standards and providing coaching, training and ongoing education to all franchisees within the MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza network.

"I am honored to appoint Stacy to this role," said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands, who acquired SMF in June 2021. "Her inclusive and compassionate leadership style and deep knowledge and expertise in the salon suite space will be a great asset to Suite Management Franchising and all of their franchisees as she creates new opportunities and drives continued success and growth for the network."

For more information about the MY SALON Suite or Salon Plaza franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 225 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

