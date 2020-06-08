Stacy Madison, Founder of Stacy's Pita Chips and BeBOLD Bars, Donates Bars, Meals, Chips and Masks to Front-Line Workers on the East Coast

WESTWOOD, Mass., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacy, a serial female entrepreneur, is facing adversity head-on during the COVID-19 pandemic doing what feels right, as what started as helping her community has spread coastal. Stacy's (tiny) Juice Bar in Needham, MA, has served almost 6,000 meals to the front-line workers of the Beth Israel Lahey Hospital system. On top of making meals for front-line workers, Juice Bar employees have sewn hundreds of masks.

Pictured here, Stacy and Dave loading the 38,500 energy bars that were donated to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, FL, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center to fuel their front-line workers. This brings the donated total of bars to 50,000 along the East Coast

Be careful what you wish – when Stacy reached out for support from Stacy's Pita Chips and Frito Lay, she never expected them to respond with, "we can give thousands of cases if you have someplace to put them." This is where Stacy is the type of person to say "yes" now and figure the rest out later. Stacy said, "We have come this far and can help so many, you cannot turn away when you have three out of four pieces of the puzzle solved."

Through a longtime friend and neighbor, she was introduced to Joe Meunier and David Peters of New England Groupage, an agent for ECU Worldwide. They immediately stepped up and stored 75 pallets at no charge. As Joe stated, "It took about two seconds to realize we should do whatever we could to support the cause." 100,000 bags of chips were donated to serve to Rosie's Place, Chelsea Cooperative, MGH, Needham Community Council and local assisted living residences.

On May 26, BeBOLD bars donated 38,500 energy bars to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, FL, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center to fuel their front-line workers. This brings the donated total of bars to 50,000 along the East Coast, which includes the Chobani Food Pantry Program in New York City.

"…Random acts of kindness, sharing optimism, whatever you want to call it, now is the time to make sure people know what BeBOLD is all about and that they are appreciated. So, if something as simple as a surprise shipment of energy bars might make someone's day, then count us in!"

-Stacy Madison, Founder

Find BeBOLD in the refrigerated sections at Publix, Stop and Shop, Harris Teeter, and Meijer

Or online at https://beboldbars.com/.

Available in two flavors: Almond Butter and Peanut Butter. GF/DF/Kosher/Plant-based

BeBOLD Bars Founders Stacy and Dave Donate 38,500 Bars to Fuel Frontline Workers in Florida

