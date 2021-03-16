STADA Corp Partners with No Kid Hungry in the Fight Against Childhood Hunger

SUMMIT, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STADA Corp, the US division of STADA, an international pharmaceutical and consumer health company has announced today their partnership with No Kid Hungry to help children across America get access to healthy meals.

STADA focuses its community involvement and charitable support in a localized and targeted approach, and having recently entered the US market, STADA Corp is proud to announce No Kid Hungry as the charity of record for the US.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 4 children in the United States could be facing hunger," said Dan Brown, General Manager, STADA Corp USA. "This is why the brands Bio360™ Probiotics and NUVIA™, both new supplements in the healthy lifestyle market, have partnered with No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 1.5 million meals for kids in need."*

Traditionally, many kids have relied on the meals they get at school each day. But even as school staff work hard to provide healthy food while school buildings are closed, too many children are missing the meals they need.

"We are so grateful to be partnering with these STADA Corp brands at this critical time for children facing hunger in America," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the hunger crisis that already existed in this country. Fortunately, our new partners Bio360 Probiotics and NUVIA have come forward to help kids get the meals they need."

No Kid Hungry's plan is to make sure children are fed through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness. No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need both during the pandemic crisis and in the recovery period to follow.

"Our purpose is caring for people's health as a trusted partner, and this new partnership with No Kid Hungry will help connect children in need across the country with the healthy meals they need to thrive," added Brown. "With the launch of the new Bio360 Probiotics and NUVIA supplements, we couldn't think of a better cause to align with than addressing child hunger."

To learn more, visit Bio360.com, NuviaToday.com, or NoKidHungry.org.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

About STADA

STADA is an international pharmaceutical company focused on generic and specialty medicines as well as consumer health products including probiotic brand Bio360 and natural supplement brand NUVIA. Because of their purpose of caring for people's health as a trusted partner, STADA is proud to support No Kid Hungry in their mission to end childhood hunger in America.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

SOURCE STADA