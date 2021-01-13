Staff Zone Makes SIA's $100 Million-Plus Club

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has added Staff Zone to its list of 175 staffing companies that generated at least $100 million in revenue. Staff Zone was one of 23 additions to this prestigious list.

These 175 companies comprise 63.5% of the staffing market with a combined revenue of over $95 billion. The entire staffing industry grew steadily from $94 billion to $152 billion from 2010-2019, during which period the number of companies that generated over $100 million grew from 98 to 175.

Staff Zone's 2018 revenue was $92.5 million and grew in 2019 to over $109 million, a staggering 18% increase in one year. Furthermore, Staff Zone just finished out 2020 with over $100 million in revenue, once again, while also increasing its footprint opening four new locations – Las Vegas, NV; Memphis, TN; Kissimmee; FL; and Longmont, CO.

When asked how they were able to continue to grow during a pandemic, Staff Zone's CEO, Sherri Harris replied, "We have always operated a fiscally sound business that has allowed us to continue to grow, even in hard times. As a deemed essential business, we are thrilled to be able to do our part in helping people during these economically challenging times." COO, Sam Harris added, "Our temporary workforce relies on us daily to provide for them and the needs of their family."

Because of Staff Zone's desire to reach and help as many people as possible, they hired a full time Workforce Recruiter in 2020. Melissa Scipio works closely with the branches and our valued workforce, combing the communities in which we are located to offer work to people in need of employment. "Staff Zone goes beyond just placing individuals on assignments. Our mission and goals are to provide an opportunity for individuals to have professional growth regardless of their background. Our valued employees exhibit strength and dedication which as a whole makes Staff Zone the very Best in Class™."

This mindset of contributing to our communities motivates all of Staff Zone's employees to do all they can to grow the company and expand our services to more cities nationwide.

Contact Staff Zone for all of your labor needs or job opportunities at [email protected] and you will be directed accordingly. For more information and for a complete list of locations, visit their website at https://staffzone.com/

SOURCE Staff Zone

Related Links

staffzone.com

