Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Coming to Beaverton, Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in identifying quality talent for businesses, announced today it is opening a staffing agency location Beaverton, Oregon, which will be its first location in the state.

The new office will initially offer staffing services in the information technology fields.

"Beaverton is a thriving community and one of the largest cities in the state," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "It's a great location to introduce NEXTAFF's unique recruiting methodology to the Pacific Northwest. We'll be able to help Beaverton and the surrounding area fill temporary positions, full-time positions and direct hires using our unparalleled method of acquiring talent. The NEXTAFF formula not only helps clients fill positions, but it helps them fill positions with the highest-quality talent available."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.

"Each client is evaluated on a case-by-case basis," Daniel said. "The NEXTAFF system is customized for each client, based on their particular requirements and the industry they're in. One thing that's universal, though, is that our methodology can increase candidate quality by up to 100%. We look forward to bringing those same results to Beaverton."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

