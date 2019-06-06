Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Coming to North Dallas

DALLAS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in identifying quality talent for businesses, announced today it is opening a staffing agency location in North Dallas.

The new office will initially offer staffing services in information technology and administrative industries.

"Dallas has one of the largest populations in the country, and it led the country in job growth last year," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "It's even considered one of Forbes' 'Best Places for Business and Careers.' The NEXTAFF system will allow the market to fill temporary positions, full-time positions and direct hires using our unparalleled method of acquiring talent. Dallas has a great deal of local talent to pull from, but it's not just about finding talent. It's about finding the best talent for each position."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.

"We recognize each client must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis," Daniel said. "The NEXTAFF system isn't a one-size-fits-all method and is instead customized for each client, based on their particular needs. While the requirements or industries may change, one thing always remains the same: our methodology can increase candidate quality by up to 100%. We look forward to bringing those same results to Dallas."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

