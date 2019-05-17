Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in identifying quality talent for businesses, announced today it is opening a staffing agency location in Pittsburgh.

The new office will initially offer staffing services in the information technology fields.

"Pittsburgh is a booming metropolis with a wealth of quality talent," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "By introducing NEXTAFF to the area, we'll be able to help employers fill temporary positions, full-time positions and direct hires using our unparalleled method of acquiring talent. Our unique system offers clients the opportunity to fill vacant positions, but also gives them the guarantee they're filling the positions with the highest-quality talent available."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.

"Each client has specific needs and particular requirements, and because of this, we evaluate each case individually," Daniel said. "The NEXTAFF system is designed to be customizable for each client, based on their specifications and the industry they're in. Despite the one-on-one approach we take with each client, the end result is the same for everyone, though, because our methodology can increase candidate quality by up to 100%. We look forward to bringing those same results to Pittsburgh."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE NEXTAFF

Related Links

http://www.nextaff.com

