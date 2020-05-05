Staffing Properties - A Curated Concierge Approach To Home Staffing

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Properties founder Sam Palmer developed his company after identifying a need for himself and his growing family. He lived for several years with his fiancée, Formula One Racing heiress Petra Ecclestone with their children at their Holmby Hills residence "The Manor", the famed 56,000 sq. ft. luxury estate built by Aaron Spelling and sold last summer for the California record breaking price of $119.7M. Managing a home of that magnitude required a sizable staff, and Sam found that locating the right personnel to form a cohesive team was extremely challenging. Therefore, he launched Staffing Properties as the concierge solution to help those in need curate and assemble a top performing arsenal staff at a reasonable price.



The company's recruitment process is simple and effective. Staffing Properties' teams of field experts begin by meeting with the potential client in order to identify their specific needs for a well-functioning home. Once the precise requirements are determined, they organize a cost-efficient pricing strategy and begin the talent search in order to present a short list of potential candidates who have been thoroughly vetted by the company's acute screening process. Whether a staff of several dozen is required, or a modest work force will suffice, no project is too big or small and Staffing Properties ensures that a personalized, optimal and synergistic team will be forged.

During these highly unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Staffing Properties also offers consultation services in order to assure that the appropriate safely precautions are instilled within future and existing household staff. This includes:

The training of personal assistants, housekeepers, security, chefs and other live-in staff on the proper use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), as well as proper sanitation techniques.

The management of the administrative aspects of work deferrals, layoffs or furloughs.

The hiring of new staff while implementing proper quarantine and safety measures.

The special safety precautions and instruction for nannies and childcare workers.

Once a sense of global normalcy is finally established, and travel is once again safe and secure, Staffing Properties will officially launch their newest company offering – a luxury concierge service for vacation rental properties in Los Angeles. This full service and all-inclusive option covers the sourcing and staffing of the property, the scheduling and booking of restaurants and excursions, the arranging of hair, make-up and styling teams and much more. They will even arrange for luggage and belongings to be sent in advance of client arrival so that all personal effects are organized, steamed, and put away.

"We believe that our ability to understand our clients' needs, desires and lifestyles makes us more prepared and experienced in hiring the right people with the right qualifications than any other agency in this industry." – Sam Palmer, Founder and CEO, Staffing Properties.

