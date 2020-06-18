Stafford Municipal School District is Hosting a District-Wide Virtual Hiring Event to Fill Multiple Teaching Positions

STAFFORD, Texas, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Municipal School District announces they are hosting a virtual hiring event on June 23rd, 2020 from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M. CST. The event will take place at LaborConnect.net. You can learn more or register on the event page.

Candidates participating in the event will have the opportunity to video chat with Hiring Managers for the district. The goal of the event is to display the many opportunities available and to show why Stafford MSD is a great place to work.

Stafford MSD is hiring for multiple teaching positions in all grade levels, as well as classroom aides, and librarians.

It isn't required to participate in the event, but they encourage all interested candidates to apply for positions before the day of the event. They can apply here:

https://apps2.winocular.com/stafford/jobs/JobPost.exe?Action=page1&ini=jobs

Hidden between the metropolis of Houston and the growing East Fort Bend County, Stafford Municipal School District maintains its small-school environment while addressing the educational needs of the 21st century. Whether you excel in academics, arts, robotics, or athletics, we have an experience for you that will enhance your future!

For more information on the event click here.

