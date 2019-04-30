STAG Industrial Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

BOSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"It has been an active start to 2019 for STAG" said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The Company achieved a record first quarter acquisition volume and produced strong same-store cash NOI growth and cash releasing spreads. This combined with a successful equity transaction has set STAG up for continued success in 2019."

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Reported $0.05 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.22 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018. Reported $5.8 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2018.

of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018. Reported of net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of for the first quarter of 2018. Achieved $0.45 of Core FFO per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.7% compared to the first quarter of 2018 of $0.43 . Generated Core FFO of $53.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $43.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 21.4%.

of Core FFO per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.7% compared to the first quarter of 2018 of . Generated Core FFO of for the first quarter of 2019 compared to for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 21.4%. Generated Cash NOI of $74.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 16.7% compared to the first quarter of 2018 of $64.2 million .

for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 16.7% compared to the first quarter of 2018 of . Acquired 10 buildings in the first quarter of 2019, consisting of 2.4 million square feet, for $185.4 million with a weighted average Capitalization Rate of 6.6%.

with a weighted average Capitalization Rate of 6.6%. Sold five buildings in the first quarter of 2019, consisting of 1.0 million square feet for $17.9 million , resulting in a net gain of $1.3 million .

, resulting in a net gain of . Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.2% on the total portfolio and 95.7% on the Operating Portfolio as of March 31, 2019 .

. Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.6 million square feet for the first quarter of 2019, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 14.9% and 24.3%, respectively.

Experienced 80.7% Retention for 3.1 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

Produced Same Store cash NOI growth of 3.5% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Raised gross proceeds of $150.2 million of equity through the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program for the first quarter of 2019.

of equity through the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program for the first quarter of 2019. Subsequent to quarter end on April 4, 2019 , the Company closed a public offering with gross proceeds of $218.7 million , inclusive of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

Key Financial Measures

FIRST QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES





Three months ended

March 31,





Metrics

2019

2018

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)













Net income attributable to common stockholders

$5,807

$21,676

(73.2) %

Net income per common share — basic

$0.05

$0.22

(77.3) %

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.05

$0.22

(77.3) %

Cash NOI

$74,929

$64,210

16.7 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$61,291

$59,227

3.5 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$67,637

$57,391

17.9 %

Core FFO

$53,187

$43,828

21.4 %

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.45

$0.43

4.7 %

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.45

$0.43

4.7 %

(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 80.8% of the total portfolio square footage for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company acquired 10 buildings for $185.4 million with an Occupancy Rate of 85.2% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

FIRST QUARTER 2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Market Date

Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Capitalization

Rate Cincinnati/Dayton, OH 1/24/2019 176,000 1 $9,965 4.3

Pittsburgh, PA 2/21/2019 455,000 1 28,676 9.9

Boston, MA (1) 2/21/2019 349,870 1 26,483 —

Minneapolis/St Paul, MN 2/28/2019 248,816 1 21,955 9.9

Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 3/7/2019 331,845 1 24,536 4.9

Philadelphia, PA 3/7/2019 148,300 1 10,546 5.2

Omaha/Coucil Bluffs, NE-IA 3/11/2019 237,632 1 20,005 6.8

Houston, TX (1) 3/28/2019 132,000 1 17,307 7.8

Baltimore, MD 3/28/2019 167,410 1 13,648 3.6

Houston, TX 3/28/2019 116,750 1 12,242 13.9

Total / weighted average

2,363,623 10 $185,363 7.4 6.6% (1) Value Add Acquisition

The chart below details the 2019 acquisition activity and Pipeline through April 30, 2019:

2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL



Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Capitalization

Rate Q1 2,363,623 10 $185,363 7.4 6.6%











As of April 30, 2019









Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 1.4 million 7 $102,644















Pipeline 38.1 million 162 $2.7 billion





The chart below details the disposition activity for the three months ended March 31, 2019:

2019 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY



Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 973,305 5 $17,939 Total 973,305 5 $17,939

Operating Portfolio Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended March 31, 2019:

FIRST QUARTER 2019 LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type Square

Feet W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash

Base

Rent

$/SF SL Base

Rent

$/SF Lease

Commissions

$/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash

Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New leases 123,190 6.5 $4.15 $4.32 $1.65 $0.32 3.5% 17.1% N/A

Renewal Leases 2,468,163 4.1 $3.94 $4.10 $0.37 $0.21 15.6% 24.7% 80.7%

Total / weighted average 2,591,353 4.2 $3.95 $4.11 $0.43 $0.21 14.9% 24.3%



Note: The table above represents leases commencing during the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Market Activity

As of March 31, 2019, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.8x.

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the three months ended March 31, 2019:

2019 ATM ACTIVITY

ATM Shares

Issued Price per Share

(Weighted Avg) Gross

Proceeds

($000s) Net

Proceeds

($000s) Q1 5,441,409 $27.60 $150,189 $148,887 Total / weighted average 5,441,409 $27.60 $150,189 $148,887

Subsequent to quarter end on April 1, 2019, the Company closed a public offering of 7,475,000 shares, inclusive of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares at a price of $29.25 per share. The Company raised gross proceeds of $218.7 million and net proceeds of $214.7 million.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 377,530



$ 364,023

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $321,010 and $316,930, respectively 2,392,547



2,285,663

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $224,740 and $246,502, respectively 348,439



342,015

Total rental property, net 3,118,516



2,991,701

Cash and cash equivalents 7,857



7,968

Restricted cash 4,451



14,574

Tenant accounts receivable 44,928



42,236

Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,503



36,902

Interest rate swaps 5,214



9,151

Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,005



—

Total assets $ 3,239,474



$ 3,102,532

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 115,500



$ 100,500

Unsecured term loans, net 596,642



596,360

Unsecured notes, net 572,587



572,488

Mortgage notes, net 56,109



56,560

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,381



45,507

Interest rate swaps 7,060



4,011

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 21,254



22,153

Dividends and distributions payable 15,846



13,754

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $10,394 and $12,764, respectively 20,468



21,567

Operating lease liabilities 17,786



—

Total liabilities 1,464,633



1,432,900

Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized,





Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 75,000



75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 118,174,102 and 112,165,786 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,182



1,122

Additional paid-in capital 2,266,695



2,118,179

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (621,225)



(584,979)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,253)



4,481

Total stockholders' equity 1,719,399



1,613,803

Noncontrolling interest 55,442



55,829

Total equity 1,774,841



1,669,632

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,239,474



$ 3,102,532











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue





Rental income $ 95,615



$ 83,127

Other income 87



156

Total revenue 95,702



83,283

Expenses





Property 19,511



17,499

General and administrative 9,212



8,748

Depreciation and amortization 42,303



39,965

Loss on impairments 5,344



2,934

Other expenses 399



291

Total expenses 76,769



69,437

Other income (expense)





Interest and other income 16



6

Interest expense (12,834)



(11,392)

Gain on the sales of rental property, net 1,274



22,689

Total other income (expense) (11,544)



11,303

Net income $ 7,389



$ 25,149

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends 214



954

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 7,175



$ 24,195

Less: preferred stock dividends 1,289



2,448

Less: amount allocated to participating securities 79



71

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,807



$ 21,676

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 114,721



97,021

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 114,993



97,323

Net income per share — basic and diluted





Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.05



$ 0.22

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.05



$ 0.22











RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION





Net income $ 7,389



$ 25,149

General and administrative 9,212



8,748

Transaction costs 74



—

Depreciation and amortization 42,303



39,965

Interest and other income (16)



(6)

Interest expense 12,834



11,392

Loss on impairments 5,344



2,934

Other expenses 325



291

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (1,274)



(22,689)

Net operating income $ 76,191



$ 65,784









Net operating income $ 76,191



$ 65,784

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (2,180)



(2,644)

Straight-line termination income adjustments, net (43)



(137)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 961



1,207

Cash net operating income $ 74,929



$ 64,210









Cash net operating income $ 74,929





Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 1,921





Run Rate Cash NOI $ 76,850













Same Store Portfolio NOI





Total NOI $ 76,191



$ 65,784

Less: NOI non-same-store properties (14,805)



(5,799)

Less: termination income (43)



(20)

Same Store NOI $ 61,343



$ 59,965

Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (1,146)



(1,997)

Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net 1,094



1,259

Same Store Cash NOI $ 61,291



$ 59,227









EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION





Net income $ 7,389



$ 25,149

Depreciation and amortization 42,303



39,965

Interest and other income (16)



(6)

Interest expense 12,834



11,392

Loss on impairments 5,344



2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (1,274)



(22,689)

EBITDAre $ 66,580



$ 56,745









ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION





EBITDAre $ 66,580



$ 56,745

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (2,213)



(2,644)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 961



1,207

Non-cash compensation expense 2,278



2,220

Termination income (43)



(137)

Transaction costs 74



—

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 67,637



$ 57,391









Adjusted EBITDAre $ 67,637





Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 1,921





Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre $ 69,558















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION





Net income $ 7,389



$ 25,149

Rental property depreciation and amortization 42,229



39,892

Loss on impairments 5,344



2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (1,274)



(22,689)

Funds from operations $ 53,688



$ 45,286

Preferred stock dividends (1,289)



(2,448)

Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units (247)



(217)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 52,152



$ 42,621









Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 52,152



$ 42,621

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 961



1,207

Transaction costs 74



—

Core funds from operations $ 53,187



$ 43,828









Weighted average common shares and units





Weighted average common shares outstanding 114,721



97,021

Weighted average units outstanding 3,707



3,849

Weighted average common shares and units - basic 118,428



100,870

Dilutive performance shares 272



302

Weighted average common shares, units, and performance shares - diluted 118,700



101,172

Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.45



$ 0.43

Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.45



$ 0.43









SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





Non-rental property depreciation and amortization $ 74



$ 73

Straight-line rent adjustments, net - increase (decrease) to revenue $ 2,213



$ 2,644

Straight-line termination income adjustments, net - increase (decrease) to revenue $ 43



$ 137

Recurring capital expenditures $ 111



$ 657

Non-recurring capital expenditures $ 3,089



$ 1,200

New lease commissions and tenant improvements $ 950



$ 1,552

Renewal lease commissions and tenant improvements $ 732



$ 900

Non-cash portion of interest expense $ 618



$ 534

Non-cash compensation expense $ 2,278



$ 2,220











Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as Recurring and Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Capitalization Rate: We define Capitalization Rate as the estimated weighted average cash Capitalization Rate, calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes transaction costs, termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on incentive fee, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes transaction costs, amortization of above and below market leases, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, loss on incentive fee, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, asset management fee income, transaction costs, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sales of rental property, loss on incentive fee, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items for upgrades or items that previously did not exist at a building or capital items which have a longer useful life, such as roof replacements. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company and Acquisition Capital Expenditures are excluded.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets and assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items required to sustain existing systems and capital items which generally have a shorter useful life. Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company are excluded.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for twelve months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration and (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for twelve months or more.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or twelve months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or twelve months from the acquisition date;

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or twelve months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease, calculated on a straight-line basis, of the lease commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage..

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

