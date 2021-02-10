STAG Industrial Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"The fourth quarter demonstrates the momentum behind our business as we enter 2021," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We see healthy demand across our portfolio and a large and attractive opportunity set for accretive portfolio growth."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

Reported $0.63 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $0.12 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Reported $94.6 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Reported of net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of for the fourth quarter of 2019. Achieved $0.49 of Core FFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 4.3% compared to fourth quarter 2019 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.47 . Generated Core FFO of $75.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $65.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.4%. Achieved $1.89 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 2.7% compared to $1.84 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

of Core FFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 4.3% compared to fourth quarter 2019 Core FFO per diluted share of . Generated Core FFO of for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.4%. Achieved of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 2.7% compared to of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Produced Cash NOI of $100.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of $89.0 million . Produced Cash NOI of $386.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 19.1% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $324.0 million .

for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of . Produced Cash NOI of for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 19.1% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of . Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $71.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of $70.6 million . Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $286.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.7% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $281.6 million .

for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of . Produced Same Store Cash NOI of for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.7% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of . Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $64.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of $55.0 million . Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $243.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 21.7% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $200.4 million .

for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of . Produced Cash Available for Distribution of for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 21.7% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of . Acquired 32 buildings in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of 7.5 million square feet, for $579.9 million , with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.8% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 6.2%.

, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.8% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 6.2%. Sold two buildings in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of 1.7 million square feet for $155.5 million , resulting in a gain of $78.9 million .

, resulting in a gain of . Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 96.9% on the total portfolio and 97.2% on the Operating Portfolio as of December 31, 2020.

Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 1.6 million square feet for the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 4.9% and 12.9%, respectively.

Experienced 63.9% Retention for 2.0 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

As of February 10, 2021, the Company collected 99.6% of base rental billings for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Raised net proceeds of $276.2 million of equity on a forward basis through a follow-on offering during the fourth quarter of 2020.

of equity on a forward basis through a follow-on offering during the fourth quarter of 2020. Subsequent to quarter end, on February 5, 2021 , upsized the unsecured revolver credit facility and refinanced a $300 million term loan.

Key Financial Measures

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

December 31,





Year ended

December 31, 2020





Metrics

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)

























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$94,649

$16,077

488.7 %

$196,720

$43,811

349.0 %

Net income per common share — basic

$0.63

$0.12

425.0 %

$1.32

$0.35

277.1 %

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.63

$0.12

425.0 %

$1.32

$0.35

277.1 %

Cash NOI

$100,442

$88,990

12.9 %

$385,962

$323,997

19.1 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$71,642

$70,589

1.5 %

$286,366

$281,594

1.7 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$89,721

$79,940

12.2 %

$348,260

$294,455

18.3 %

Core FFO

$75,509

$65,451

15.4 %

$288,715

$237,345

21.6 %

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.49

$0.48

2.1 %

$1.90

$1.84

3.3 %

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.49

$0.47

4.3 %

$1.89

$1.84

2.7 %

Cash Available for Distribution

$64,002

$54,987

16.4 %

$243,845

$200,380

21.7 %





(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 73.0% of the total portfolio square footage as of December 31, 2020.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired 32 buildings for $579.9 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY Market Date

Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Pittsburgh, PA 10/1/2020 202,817 1 $22,888 15.3



Milwaukee/Madison, WI 10/9/2020 128,000 1 7,196 2.3



Memphis, TN 10/19/2020 556,600 1 33,605 4.2



West Michigan, MI 10/20/2020 143,820 1 9,486 3.0



Columbus, OH 10/22/2020 1,232,149 1 86,205 7.0



Stockton/Modesto, CA 10/23/2020 400,340 1 44,664 11.9



Charlotte, NC 10/27/2020 137,785 1 11,375 5.3



Fort Wayne, IN 10/28/2020 764,177 1 31,851 10.3



Sacramento, CA 10/29/2020 126,381 1 10,549 4.6



Charlotte, NC 11/12/2020 129,600 1 14,783 14.8



Stockton/Modesto, CA 11/23/2020 113,716 2 10,364 2.9



Minneapolis/St Paul, MN 12/1/2020 99,247 1 14,640 9.1



Phoenix, AZ 12/15/2020 104,352 1 14,341 1.3



Raleigh/Durham, NC 12/17/2020 150,000 1 16,596 5.2



Chicago, IL 12/22/2020 181,191 2 15,504 5.0



Columbus, OH 12/22/2020 1,014,592 1 55,300 6.0



Birmingham, AL 12/28/2020 295,748 3 23,634 6.1



Chicago, IL 12/28/2020 408,074 1 39,114 10.4



Rochester, NY 12/28/2020 128,010 1 8,915 2.4



McAllen/Edinburg/Pharr,TX 12/29/2020 301,200 1 16,546 4.1



Southwest Florida, FL 12/30/2020 260,620 1 27,846 8.8



Tampa, FL 12/30/2020 215,280 1 17,567 8.8



South Florida, FL 12/30/2020 312,269 4 31,692 8.8



Phoenix, AZ 12/30/2020 71,030 1 9,551 6.5



Sacramento, CA 12/30/2020 52,200 1 5,664 5.8



Total / weighted average

7,529,198 32 $579,876 7.3 5.8% 6.2%

The chart below details the 2020 acquisition activity and Pipeline through February 10, 2021:

2020 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL

Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price

($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Q1 1,599,389 9 $119,343 7.3 6.7% 7.2% Q2 122,280 2 11,914 6.7 6.4% 6.8% Q3 629,681 5 64,682 7.6 6.3% 6.8% Q4 7,529,198 32 579,876 7.3 5.8% 6.2% Total / weighted average 9,880,548 48 $775,815 7.3 6.0% 6.4%













As of February 10, 2021











Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 370,000 1 $24.9 million



















Pipeline 24.4 million 136 $2.1 billion







The chart below details the disposition activity for the year ended December 31, 2020:

2020 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY

Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 1,182,606 3 $101,500 Q2 52,500 1 2,363 Q3 425,300 1 20,000 Q4 1,677,717 2 155,500 Total 3,338,123 7 $279,363

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended December 31, 2020:

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New leases 326,688 4.1 $4.56 $4.64 $0.99 $0.65 9.9% 15.0%



Renewal Leases 1,251,129 5.8 $4.07 $4.25 $0.84 $0.08 3.5% 12.3% 63.9%

Total / weighted average 1,577,817 5.4 $4.17 $4.33 $0.87 $0.20 4.9% 12.9%





The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the year ended December 31, 2020:

2020 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease

Commissions

$/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New leases 2,775,376 5.6 $4.05 $4.15 $1.32 $0.59 (2.8)% 1.1%



Renewal Leases 8,880,415 5.7 $4.12 $4.30 $0.51 $0.26 3.5% 10.1% 78.4%

Total / weighted average 11,655,791 5.7 $4.11 $4.27 $0.71 $0.34 2.2% 8.2%





Additionally, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, leases commenced totaling 314,845 and 879,203 square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

Capital Market Activity

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed a public offering of 9,200,000 shares on a forward basis with net proceeds of $276.2 million. On December 23, 2020, the Company partially settled the forward for net proceeds of $135.0 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has until November 16, 2021 to settle the remaining net proceeds of $139.3 million.

Also on December 23, 2020, the Company settled the remaining net proceeds of $131.2 million related to the public offering completed on January 13, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.6x and Liquidity was $405.7 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 5, 2021, refinanced a $300 million unsecured term loan previously set to mature in April 2021. The refinanced term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00%, a 50 basis point spread reduction from the previous term loan, and matures on February 5, 2026.

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 5, 2021, increased the capacity of the Company's Unsecured Credit Facility from $500 million to $750 million at the same pricing, maturity, and terms as the existing facility.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 492,783



$ 435,923

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $495,348 and $387,633, respectively 3,532,608



3,087,435

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $258,005 and $241,304, respectively 499,802



475,149

Total rental property, net 4,525,193



3,998,507

Cash and cash equivalents 15,666



9,041

Restricted cash 4,673



2,823

Tenant accounts receivable 77,796



57,592

Prepaid expenses and other assets 43,471



38,231

Interest rate swaps —



303

Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,403



15,129

Assets held for sale, net 444



43,019

Total assets $ 4,692,646



$ 4,164,645

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 107,000



$ 146,000

Unsecured term loans, net 971,111



871,375

Unsecured notes, net 573,281



572,883

Mortgage notes, net 51,898



54,755

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 69,765



53,737

Interest rate swaps 40,656



18,819

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 27,844



21,993

Dividends and distributions payable 19,379



17,465

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $15,759 and $12,064, respectively 32,762



26,738

Operating lease liabilities 27,898



16,989

Total liabilities 1,921,594



1,800,754

Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,





Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 75,000



75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 158,209,823 and 142,815,593 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,582



1,428

Additional paid-in capital 3,421,721



2,970,553

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (742,071)



(723,027)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,025)



(18,426)

Total stockholders' equity 2,716,207



2,305,528

Noncontrolling interest 54,845



58,363

Total equity 2,771,052



2,363,891

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,692,646



$ 4,164,645

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue













Rental income $ 129,768



$ 111,079



$ 482,825



$ 405,350

Other income 183



102



586



600

Total revenue 129,951



111,181



483,411



405,950

Expenses













Property 26,203



20,556



89,359



75,179

General and administrative 10,756



9,223



40,072



35,946

Depreciation and amortization 54,523



51,606



214,738



185,450

Loss on impairments 2,405



—



5,577



9,757

Other expenses 529



501



2,029



1,785

Total expenses 94,416



81,886



351,775



308,117

Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 46



57



446



87

Interest expense (16,218)



(15,567)



(62,343)



(54,647)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



(834)



—

Gain on involuntary conversion —



—



2,157



—

Gain on the sales of rental property, net 78,869



4,131



135,733



7,392

Total other income (expense) 62,697



(11,379)



75,159



(47,168)

Net income $ 98,232



$ 17,916



$ 206,795



$ 50,665

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends 2,177



472



4,648



1,384

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 96,055



$ 17,444



$ 202,147



$ 49,281

Less: preferred stock dividends 1,289



1,289



5,156



5,156

Less: amount allocated to participating securities 117



78



271



314

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 94,649



$ 16,077



$ 196,720



$ 43,811

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 149,920



134,079



148,791



125,389

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 150,493



134,456



149,215



125,678

Net income per share — basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.63



$ 0.12



$ 1.32



$ 0.35

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.12



$ 1.32



$ 0.35

























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 98,232



$ 17,916



$ 206,795



$ 50,665

General and administrative 10,756



9,223



40,072



35,946

Transaction costs 77



99



159



346

Depreciation and amortization 54,523



51,606



214,738



185,450

Interest and other income (46)



(57)



(446)



(87)

Interest expense 16,218



15,567



62,343



54,647

Loss on impairments 2,405



—



5,577



9,757

Gain on involuntary conversion —



—



(2,157)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



834



—

Other expenses 452



402



1,870



1,439

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (78,869)



(4,131)



(135,733)



(7,392)

Net operating income $ 103,748



$ 90,625



$ 394,052



$ 330,771

















Net operating income $ 103,748



$ 90,625



$ 394,052



$ 330,771

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (6,012)



(4,618)



(18,174)



(13,176)

Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net 1,994



1,465



5,743



1,540

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 712



1,518



4,341



4,862

Cash net operating income $ 100,442



$ 88,990



$ 385,962



$ 323,997

















Cash net operating income $ 100,442













Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 2,450













Cash termination, solar and other income (2,572)













Run Rate Cash NOI $ 100,320





























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 103,748



$ 90,625



$ 394,052



$ 330,771

Less: NOI non-same-store properties (29,481)



(17,891)



(101,869)



(41,713)

Termination, solar and other adjustments, net (574)



(111)



(1,003)



(215)

Same Store NOI $ 73,693



$ 72,623



$ 291,180



$ 288,843

Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (2,641)



(2,818)



(7,788)



(10,523)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 590



784



2,974



3,274

Same Store Cash NOI $ 71,642



$ 70,589



$ 286,366



$ 281,594

















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 98,232



$ 17,916



$ 206,795



$ 50,665

Depreciation and amortization 54,523



51,606



214,738



185,450

Interest and other income (46)



(57)



(446)



(87)

Interest expense 16,218



15,567



62,343



54,647

Loss on impairments 2,405



—



5,577



9,757

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (78,869)



(4,131)



(135,733)



(7,392)

EBITDAre $ 92,463



$ 80,901



$ 353,274



$ 293,040

















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 92,463



$ 80,901



$ 353,274



$ 293,040

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (5,898)



(4,653)



(17,817)



(13,314)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 712



1,518



4,341



4,862

Non-cash compensation expense 2,945



2,517



11,681



9,888

Termination, solar and other income, net (578)



(442)



(2,055)



(367)

Transaction costs 77



99



159



346

Gain on involuntary conversion —



—



(2,157)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



834



—

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 89,721



$ 79,940



$ 348,260



$ 294,455

















Adjusted EBITDAre $ 89,721













Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 2,450













Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre $ 92,171





































RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 98,232



$ 17,916



$ 206,795



$ 50,665

Rental property depreciation and amortization 54,457



51,532



214,464



185,154

Loss on impairments 2,405



—



5,577



9,757

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (78,869)



(4,131)



(135,733)



(7,392)

Funds from operations $ 76,225



$ 65,317



$ 291,103



$ 238,184

Preferred stock dividends (1,289)



(1,289)



(5,156)



(5,156)

Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units (216)



(194)



(756)



(891)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 74,720



$ 63,834



$ 285,191



$ 232,137

















Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 74,720



$ 63,834



$ 285,191



$ 232,137

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 712



1,518



4,341



4,862

Transaction costs 77



99



159



346

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



834



—

Gain on involuntary conversion —



—



(2,157)



—

Non-recurring dead deal costs —



—



347



—

Core funds from operations $ 75,509



$ 65,451



$ 288,715



$ 237,345

















Weighted average common shares and units













Weighted average common shares outstanding 149,920



134,079



148,791



125,389

Weighted average units outstanding 2,982



3,383



3,168



3,521

Weighted average common shares and units - basic 152,902



137,462



151,959



128,910

Dilutive shares 573



377



424



289

Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted 153,475



137,839



152,383



129,199

Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.48



$ 1.90



$ 1.84

Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.47



$ 1.89



$ 1.84

















CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION













Core funds from operations $ 75,509



$ 65,451



$ 288,715



$ 237,345

Non-rental property depreciation and amortization 66



74



274



296

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (5,898)



(4,653)



(17,817)



(13,314)

Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net 1,994



1,465



5,743



1,540

Recurring capital expenditures (1,211)



(1,471)



(2,184)



(3,885)

Non-recurring capital expenditures (7,077)



(6,210)



(26,125)



(23,394)

Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants (58)



—



(3,770)



—

New lease commissions and tenant improvements (1,162)



(2,137)



(9,375)



(5,351)

Renewal lease commissions and tenant improvements (1,856)



(723)



(6,219)



(5,328)

Non-cash portion of interest expense 750



674



2,922



2,583

Non-cash compensation expense 2,945



2,517



11,681



9,888

Cash available for distribution $ 64,002



$ 54,987



$ 243,845



$ 200,380



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as Recurring and Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, recurring and non-recurring capital expenditures, and leasing commissions and tenant improvements.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes transaction costs, termination income, solar income, revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes transaction costs, amortization of above and below market leases, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, transaction costs, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items for upgrades or items that previously did not exist at a building or capital items which have a longer useful life, such as roof replacements. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company or capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants in lump sum and Acquisition Capital Expenditures are excluded.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets, assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and assets classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items required to sustain existing systems and capital items which generally have a shorter useful life. Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company are excluded.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

