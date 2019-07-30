STAG Industrial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"STAG has had an impressive first half of the year," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The strength of the industrial market continues to provide an attractive backdrop as the Company executes across the organization. Robust operating metrics reflect the strength of our portfolio and increased acquisition guidance speaks to the attractive opportunity to continue to grow our industrial portfolio."

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Reported $0.10 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.09 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Reported $12.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Achieved $0.45 of Core FFO per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, equal to the second quarter of 2018. Generated Core FFO of $58.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 22.1%.
  • Generated Cash NOI of $77.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018 of $67.6 million.
  • Acquired 14 buildings in the second quarter of 2019, consisting of 3.0 million square feet, for $260.2 million with a weighted average Capitalization Rate of 6.1%.
  • Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.0% on the total portfolio and 95.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of June 30, 2019.
  • Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.5 million square feet for the second quarter of 2019, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 8.7% and 18.6%, respectively.
  • Experienced 79.5% Retention for 2.5 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
  • Produced Same Store cash NOI growth of 1.0% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, and 2.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Raised net proceeds of $236.6 million of equity through a combination of the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program and a follow-on offering during the second quarter of 2019.
  • Subsequent to quarter end on July 12, 2019, originated a new five-and-a-half-year, $200 million term loan.

Key Financial Measures

SECOND QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES


Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

Metrics

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)










Net income attributable to common stockholders

$12,394

$9,264

33.8

%

$18,201

$30,952

(41.2)

%

Net income per common share — basic

$0.10

$0.09

11.1

%

$0.15

$0.31

(51.6)

%

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.10

$0.09

11.1

%

$0.15

$0.31

(51.6)

%

Cash NOI

$77,601

$67,565

14.9

%

$152,530

$131,775

15.8

%

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$60,899

$60,277

1.0

%

$122,190

$119,504

2.2

%

Adjusted EBITDAre

$71,168

$61,217

16.3

%

$138,805

$118,608

17.0

%

Core FFO

$58,111

$47,591

22.1

%

$111,298

$91,419

21.7

%

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.45

$0.46

(2.2)

%

$0.90

$0.89

1.1

%

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.45

$0.45

0.0

%

$0.90

$0.89

1.1

%

(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 77.8% of the total portfolio square footage as of June 30, 2019.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired 14 buildings for $260.2 million with an Occupancy Rate of 98.8% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

SECOND QUARTER 2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Market

Date
Acquired

Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase
Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease
Term (Years)

Capitalization
Rate

Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

4/2/2019

100,600

1

$9,045

4.1

West Michigan, MI

4/8/2019

230,200

1

15,786

7.7

Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC

4/12/2019

129,600

1

7,771

10.8

Greenville/Spartanburg, SC

4/25/2019

319,660

2

15,432

5.4

Charleston/N Charleston, SC

4/29/2019

500,355

1

40,522

15.0

Houston, TX

4/29/2019

128,136

1

13,649

18.3

Richmond, VA

5/16/2019

109,520

1

9,467

15.1

Laredo, TX

6/6/2019

213,982

1

18,972

12.0

Baton Rouge, LA

6/18/2019

252,800

2

20,041

4.5

Philadelphia, PA

6/19/2019

187,569

2

13,645

4.1

Columbus, OH

6/28/2019

857,390

1

95,828

14.9

Total / weighted average

3,029,812

14

$260,158

11.3

6.1%

The chart below details the 2019 acquisition activity and Pipeline through July 30, 2019:

2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL


Square
Feet

Buildings

Purchase
Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease
Term (Years)

Capitalization
Rate

Q1

2,363,623

10

$185,363

7.4

6.6%

Q2

3,029,812

14

260,158

11.3

6.1%

Total / weighted average

5,393,435

24

$445,521

9.8

6.3%






As of July 30, 2019




Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions

593,406

3

$31,969







Pipeline

36.6 million

159

$2.6 billion

The chart below details the disposition activity for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

2019 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY


Square Feet

Buildings

Sale Price ($000s)

Q1

973,305

5

$17,939

Q2

1,125

Total

973,305

5

$19,064

Note: Sold two parcels of land in the second quarter of 2019 for $1.1 million.

Operating Portfolio Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended June 30, 2019:

SECOND QUARTER 2019 LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type

Square
Feet

W.A. Lease
Term (Years)

Cash
Base
Rent 
$/SF

SL Base
Rent
$/SF

Lease
Commissions 
$/SF

Tenant
Improvements
$/SF

Cash Rent
Change

SL Rent
Change

Retention

New leases

554,717

5.9

$3.56

$3.70

$1.22

$0.36

22.8%

34.2%

Renewal Leases

1,954,251

4.1

$4.17

$4.35

$0.51

$0.42

5.8%

15.4%

79.5%

Total / weighted average

2,508,968

4.5

$4.03

$4.20

$0.67

$0.41

8.7%

18.6%


Note: The table above represents leases commencing during the quarter.

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the six months ended June 30, 2019:

2019 LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type

Square
Feet

W.A. Lease
Term (Years)

Cash
Base
Rent 
$/SF

SL Base
Rent
$/SF

Lease
Commissions 
$/SF

Tenant
Improvements
$/SF

Cash Rent
Change

SL Rent
Change

Retention

New leases

677,907

6.0

$3.66

$3.81

$1.30

$0.36

18.3%

30.3%

Renewal Leases

4,422,414

4.1

$4.04

$4.21

$0.43

$0.30

10.9%

20.3%

80.2%

Total / weighted average

5,100,321

4.4

$3.99

$4.16

$0.55

$0.31

11.7%

21.4%

Capital Market Activity

On April 4, 2019, the Company closed a public offering of 7,475,000 shares, inclusive of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The Company raised net proceeds of $214.7 million.

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

2019 ATM ACTIVITY

Equity

Shares
Issued

Price per Share
(Weighted Avg)

Gross
Proceeds

($000s)

Net
Proceeds

($000s)

Q1

5,441,409

$27.60

$150,189

$148,887

Q2

705,794

$31.29

$22,082

$21,861

Total / weighted average

6,147,203

$28.02

$172,271

$170,748

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company sold 762,729 shares under its ATM program for net proceeds of $23 million.

As of June 30, 2019, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.6x.

Subsequent to quarter end on July 12, 2019, the Company closed on a new $200 million, five-and-a-half-year unsecured term loan. The new term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00% and matures on January 12, 2025. The Company entered into four interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on the new term loan, which will bear a fixed interest rate of 3.11% inclusive of these swaps.

On July 25, 2019, the Company drew the $175 million unsecured term loan E and used the proceeds to retire balances on the unsecured revolving credit facility.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)


June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets


Rental Property:


Land

$

397,193

$

364,023

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $344,597 and $316,930,
respectively

2,574,746

2,285,663

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $229,864 and $246,502,
respectively

381,133

342,015

Total rental property, net

3,353,072

2,991,701

Cash and cash equivalents

5,092

7,968

Restricted cash

4,503

14,574

Tenant accounts receivable

45,871

42,236

Prepaid expenses and other assets

36,919

36,902

Interest rate swaps

983

9,151

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,717


Total assets

$

3,462,157

$

3,102,532

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Unsecured credit facility

$

129,000

$

100,500

Unsecured term loans, net

596,879

596,360

Unsecured notes, net

572,684

572,488

Mortgage notes, net

55,659

56,560

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

49,911

45,507

Interest rate swaps

18,865

4,011

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits

21,220

22,153

Dividends and distributions payable

16,822

13,754

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $10,854 and $12,764,
respectively

20,340

21,567

Operating lease liabilities

17,525


Total liabilities

1,498,905

1,432,900

Equity:


Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 and 15,000,000 shares authorized at
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively,


Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

75,000

75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized
at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 126,372,945 and 112,165,786 shares
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

1,264

1,122

Additional paid-in capital

2,501,013

2,118,179

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings

(653,759)

(584,979)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(17,771)

4,481

Total stockholders' equity

1,905,747

1,613,803

Noncontrolling interest

57,505

55,829

Total equity

1,963,252

1,669,632

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,462,157

$

3,102,532




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue






Rental income

$

96,362

$

84,866

$

191,977

$

167,993

Other income

284

608

371

764

     Total revenue

96,646

85,474

192,348

168,757

Expenses






Property

16,955

16,124

36,466

33,623

General and administrative

8,587

7,978

17,799

16,726

Depreciation and amortization

44,633

40,901

86,936

80,866

Loss on impairments





5,344

2,934

Other expenses

427

350

826

641

     Total expenses

70,602

65,353

147,371

134,790

Other income (expense)






Interest and other income

2

7

18

13

Interest expense

(12,193)

(11,512)

(25,027)

(22,904)

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

317

6,348

1,591

29,037

     Total other income (expense)

(11,874)

(5,157)

(23,418)

6,146

Net income

$

14,170

$

14,964

$

21,559

$

40,113

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock
dividends

408

392

622

1,334

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.

$

13,762

$

14,572

$

20,937

$

38,779

Less: preferred stock dividends

1,289

2,578

2,578

5,026

Less: redemption of preferred stock



2,661



2,661

Less: amount allocated to participating securities

79

69

158

140

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

12,394

$

9,264

$

18,201

$

30,952

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

125,251

100,386

120,015

98,713

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

125,560

100,733

120,306

99,037

Net income per share — basic and diluted






Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic

$

0.10

$

0.09

$

0.15

$

0.31

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted

$

0.10

$

0.09

$

0.15

$

0.31








RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands)


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION






Net income

$

14,170

$

14,964

$

21,559

$

40,113

General and administrative

8,587

7,978

17,799

16,726

Transaction costs

79

76

153

76

Depreciation and amortization

44,633

40,901

86,936

80,866

Interest and other income

(2)

(7)

(18)

(13)

Interest expense

12,193

11,512

25,027

22,904

Loss on impairments





5,344

2,934

Other expenses

348

274

673

565

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(317)

(6,348)

(1,591)

(29,037)

Net operating income

$

79,691

$

69,350

$

155,882

$

135,134








Net operating income

$

79,691

$

69,350

$

155,882

$

135,134

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(3,231)

(2,790)

(5,411)

(5,434)

Straight-line termination income adjustments, net



156

(43)

19

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,141

849

2,102

2,056

Cash net operating income

$

77,601

$

67,565

$

152,530

$

131,775








Cash net operating income

$

77,601






Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

2,341






Run Rate Cash NOI

$

79,942














Same Store Portfolio NOI






Total NOI

$

79,691

$

69,350

$

155,882

$

135,134

NOI non-same-store properties

(18,184)

(7,740)

(32,988)

(13,540)

Termination adjustments, net

196

(29)

156

(43)

Same Store NOI

$

61,703

$

61,581

$

123,050

$

121,551

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(1,878)

(2,494)

(3,027)

(4,497)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,074

1,190

2,167

2,450

Same Store Cash NOI

$

60,899

$

60,277

$

122,190

$

119,504








EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION






Net income

$

14,170

$

14,964

$

21,559

$

40,113

Depreciation and amortization

44,633

40,901

86,936

80,866

Interest and other income

(2)

(7)

(18)

(13)

Interest expense

12,193

11,512

25,027

22,904

Loss on impairments





5,344

2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(317)

(6,348)

(1,591)

(29,037)

EBITDAre

$

70,677

$

61,022

$

137,257

$

117,767








ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION






EBITDAre

$

70,677

$

61,022

$

137,257

$

117,767

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(3,266)

(2,824)

(5,479)

(5,468)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,141

849

2,102

2,056

Non-cash compensation expense

2,537

2,215

4,815

4,435

Termination income



(121)

(43)

(258)

Transaction costs

79

76

153

76

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

71,168

$

61,217

$

138,805

$

118,608








Adjusted EBITDAre

$

71,168






Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

2,341






Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre

$

73,509














RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION






Net income

$

14,170

$

14,964

$

21,559

$

40,113

Rental property depreciation and amortization

44,559

40,826

86,788

80,718

Loss on impairments





5,344

2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(317)

(6,348)

(1,591)

(29,037)

Funds from operations

$

58,412

$

49,442

$

112,100

$

94,728

Preferred stock dividends

(1,289)

(2,578)

(2,578)

(5,026)

Redemption of preferred stock



(2,661)



(2,661)

Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units

(232)

(198)

(479)

(415)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

56,891

$

44,005

$

109,043

$

86,626








Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

56,891

$

44,005

$

109,043

$

86,626

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,141

849

2,102

2,056

Transaction costs

79

76

153

76

Redemption of preferred stock



2,661



2,661

Core funds from operations

$

58,111

$

47,591

$

111,298

$

91,419








Weighted average common shares and units