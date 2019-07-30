STAG Industrial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
Jul 30, 2019, 16:02 ET
BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
"STAG has had an impressive first half of the year," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The strength of the industrial market continues to provide an attractive backdrop as the Company executes across the organization. Robust operating metrics reflect the strength of our portfolio and increased acquisition guidance speaks to the attractive opportunity to continue to grow our industrial portfolio."
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Reported $0.10 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.09 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Reported $12.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.
- Achieved $0.45 of Core FFO per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, equal to the second quarter of 2018. Generated Core FFO of $58.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 22.1%.
- Generated Cash NOI of $77.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018 of $67.6 million.
- Acquired 14 buildings in the second quarter of 2019, consisting of 3.0 million square feet, for $260.2 million with a weighted average Capitalization Rate of 6.1%.
- Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.0% on the total portfolio and 95.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of June 30, 2019.
- Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.5 million square feet for the second quarter of 2019, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 8.7% and 18.6%, respectively.
- Experienced 79.5% Retention for 2.5 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
- Produced Same Store cash NOI growth of 1.0% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, and 2.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.
- Raised net proceeds of $236.6 million of equity through a combination of the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program and a follow-on offering during the second quarter of 2019.
- Subsequent to quarter end on July 12, 2019, originated a new five-and-a-half-year, $200 million term loan.
Key Financial Measures
|
SECOND QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
Metrics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
(in $000s, except per share data)
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$12,394
|
$9,264
|
33.8
|
%
|
$18,201
|
$30,952
|
(41.2)
|
%
|
Net income per common share — basic
|
$0.10
|
$0.09
|
11.1
|
%
|
$0.15
|
$0.31
|
(51.6)
|
%
|
Net income per common share — diluted
|
$0.10
|
$0.09
|
11.1
|
%
|
$0.15
|
$0.31
|
(51.6)
|
%
|
Cash NOI
|
$77,601
|
$67,565
|
14.9
|
%
|
$152,530
|
$131,775
|
15.8
|
%
|
Same Store Cash NOI (1)
|
$60,899
|
$60,277
|
1.0
|
%
|
$122,190
|
$119,504
|
2.2
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$71,168
|
$61,217
|
16.3
|
%
|
$138,805
|
$118,608
|
17.0
|
%
|
Core FFO
|
$58,111
|
$47,591
|
22.1
|
%
|
$111,298
|
$91,419
|
21.7
|
%
|
Core FFO per share / unit — basic
|
$0.45
|
$0.46
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
$0.90
|
$0.89
|
1.1
|
%
|
Core FFO per share / unit — diluted
|
$0.45
|
$0.45
|
0.0
|
%
|
$0.90
|
$0.89
|
1.1
|
%
|
(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 77.8% of the total portfolio square footage as of June 30, 2019.
Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.
Acquisition and Disposition Activity
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired 14 buildings for $260.2 million with an Occupancy Rate of 98.8% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:
|
SECOND QUARTER 2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY
|
Market
|
Date
|
Square Feet
|
Buildings
|
Purchase
|
W.A. Lease
|
Capitalization
|
Minneapolis/St Paul, MN
|
4/2/2019
|
100,600
|
1
|
$9,045
|
4.1
|
West Michigan, MI
|
4/8/2019
|
230,200
|
1
|
15,786
|
7.7
|
Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC
|
4/12/2019
|
129,600
|
1
|
7,771
|
10.8
|
Greenville/Spartanburg, SC
|
4/25/2019
|
319,660
|
2
|
15,432
|
5.4
|
Charleston/N Charleston, SC
|
4/29/2019
|
500,355
|
1
|
40,522
|
15.0
|
Houston, TX
|
4/29/2019
|
128,136
|
1
|
13,649
|
18.3
|
Richmond, VA
|
5/16/2019
|
109,520
|
1
|
9,467
|
15.1
|
Laredo, TX
|
6/6/2019
|
213,982
|
1
|
18,972
|
12.0
|
Baton Rouge, LA
|
6/18/2019
|
252,800
|
2
|
20,041
|
4.5
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
6/19/2019
|
187,569
|
2
|
13,645
|
4.1
|
Columbus, OH
|
6/28/2019
|
857,390
|
1
|
95,828
|
14.9
|
Total / weighted average
|
3,029,812
|
14
|
$260,158
|
11.3
|
6.1%
The chart below details the 2019 acquisition activity and Pipeline through July 30, 2019:
|
2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL
|
Square
|
Buildings
|
Purchase
|
W.A. Lease
|
Capitalization
|
Q1
|
2,363,623
|
10
|
$185,363
|
7.4
|
6.6%
|
Q2
|
3,029,812
|
14
|
260,158
|
11.3
|
6.1%
|
Total / weighted average
|
5,393,435
|
24
|
$445,521
|
9.8
|
6.3%
|
As of July 30, 2019
|
Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions
|
593,406
|
3
|
$31,969
|
Pipeline
|
36.6 million
|
159
|
$2.6 billion
The chart below details the disposition activity for the six months ended June 30, 2019:
|
2019 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY
|
Square Feet
|
Buildings
|
Sale Price ($000s)
|
Q1
|
973,305
|
5
|
$17,939
|
Q2
|
—
|
—
|
1,125
|
Total
|
973,305
|
5
|
$19,064
|
Note: Sold two parcels of land in the second quarter of 2019 for $1.1 million.
Operating Portfolio Leasing Activity
The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended June 30, 2019:
|
SECOND QUARTER 2019 LEASING ACTIVITY
|
Lease Type
|
Square
|
W.A. Lease
|
Cash
|
SL Base
|
Lease
|
Tenant
|
Cash Rent
|
SL Rent
|
Retention
|
New leases
|
554,717
|
5.9
|
$3.56
|
$3.70
|
$1.22
|
$0.36
|
22.8%
|
34.2%
|
Renewal Leases
|
1,954,251
|
4.1
|
$4.17
|
$4.35
|
$0.51
|
$0.42
|
5.8%
|
15.4%
|
79.5%
|
Total / weighted average
|
2,508,968
|
4.5
|
$4.03
|
$4.20
|
$0.67
|
$0.41
|
8.7%
|
18.6%
|
Note: The table above represents leases commencing during the quarter.
The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the six months ended June 30, 2019:
|
2019 LEASING ACTIVITY
|
Lease Type
|
Square
|
W.A. Lease
|
Cash
|
SL Base
|
Lease
|
Tenant
|
Cash Rent
|
SL Rent
|
Retention
|
New leases
|
677,907
|
6.0
|
$3.66
|
$3.81
|
$1.30
|
$0.36
|
18.3%
|
30.3%
|
Renewal Leases
|
4,422,414
|
4.1
|
$4.04
|
$4.21
|
$0.43
|
$0.30
|
10.9%
|
20.3%
|
80.2%
|
Total / weighted average
|
5,100,321
|
4.4
|
$3.99
|
$4.16
|
$0.55
|
$0.31
|
11.7%
|
21.4%
Capital Market Activity
On April 4, 2019, the Company closed a public offering of 7,475,000 shares, inclusive of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The Company raised net proceeds of $214.7 million.
The chart below details the ATM program activity for the six months ended June 30, 2019:
|
2019 ATM ACTIVITY
|
Equity
|
Shares
|
Price per Share
|
Gross
($000s)
|
Net
($000s)
|
Q1
|
5,441,409
|
$27.60
|
$150,189
|
$148,887
|
Q2
|
705,794
|
$31.29
|
$22,082
|
$21,861
|
Total / weighted average
|
6,147,203
|
$28.02
|
$172,271
|
$170,748
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company sold 762,729 shares under its ATM program for net proceeds of $23 million.
As of June 30, 2019, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.6x.
Subsequent to quarter end on July 12, 2019, the Company closed on a new $200 million, five-and-a-half-year unsecured term loan. The new term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00% and matures on January 12, 2025. The Company entered into four interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on the new term loan, which will bear a fixed interest rate of 3.11% inclusive of these swaps.
On July 25, 2019, the Company drew the $175 million unsecured term loan E and used the proceeds to retire balances on the unsecured revolving credit facility.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Rental Property:
|
Land
|
$
|
397,193
|
$
|
364,023
|
Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $344,597 and $316,930,
|
2,574,746
|
2,285,663
|
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $229,864 and $246,502,
|
381,133
|
342,015
|
Total rental property, net
|
3,353,072
|
2,991,701
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,092
|
7,968
|
Restricted cash
|
4,503
|
14,574
|
Tenant accounts receivable
|
45,871
|
42,236
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
36,919
|
36,902
|
Interest rate swaps
|
983
|
9,151
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
15,717
|
—
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,462,157
|
$
|
3,102,532
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Unsecured credit facility
|
$
|
129,000
|
$
|
100,500
|
Unsecured term loans, net
|
596,879
|
596,360
|
Unsecured notes, net
|
572,684
|
572,488
|
Mortgage notes, net
|
55,659
|
56,560
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
49,911
|
45,507
|
Interest rate swaps
|
18,865
|
4,011
|
Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits
|
21,220
|
22,153
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
16,822
|
13,754
|
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $10,854 and $12,764,
|
20,340
|
21,567
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
17,525
|
—
|
Total liabilities
|
1,498,905
|
1,432,900
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 and 15,000,000 shares authorized at
|
Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and
|
75,000
|
75,000
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized
|
1,264
|
1,122
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,501,013
|
2,118,179
|
Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings
|
(653,759)
|
(584,979)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(17,771)
|
4,481
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,905,747
|
1,613,803
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
57,505
|
55,829
|
Total equity
|
1,963,252
|
1,669,632
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
3,462,157
|
$
|
3,102,532
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
Rental income
|
$
|
96,362
|
$
|
84,866
|
$
|
191,977
|
$
|
167,993
|
Other income
|
284
|
608
|
371
|
764
|
Total revenue
|
96,646
|
85,474
|
192,348
|
168,757
|
Expenses
|
Property
|
16,955
|
16,124
|
36,466
|
33,623
|
General and administrative
|
8,587
|
7,978
|
17,799
|
16,726
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
44,633
|
40,901
|
86,936
|
80,866
|
Loss on impairments
|
—
|
—
|
5,344
|
2,934
|
Other expenses
|
427
|
350
|
826
|
641
|
Total expenses
|
70,602
|
65,353
|
147,371
|
134,790
|
Other income (expense)
|
Interest and other income
|
2
|
7
|
18
|
13
|
Interest expense
|
(12,193)
|
(11,512)
|
(25,027)
|
(22,904)
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
317
|
6,348
|
1,591
|
29,037
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(11,874)
|
(5,157)
|
(23,418)
|
6,146
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,170
|
$
|
14,964
|
$
|
21,559
|
$
|
40,113
|
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock
|
408
|
392
|
622
|
1,334
|
Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
$
|
13,762
|
$
|
14,572
|
$
|
20,937
|
$
|
38,779
|
Less: preferred stock dividends
|
1,289
|
2,578
|
2,578
|
5,026
|
Less: redemption of preferred stock
|
—
|
2,661
|
—
|
2,661
|
Less: amount allocated to participating securities
|
79
|
69
|
158
|
140
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
12,394
|
$
|
9,264
|
$
|
18,201
|
$
|
30,952
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic
|
125,251
|
100,386
|
120,015
|
98,713
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted
|
125,560
|
100,733
|
120,306
|
99,037
|
Net income per share — basic and diluted
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.31
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.31
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,170
|
$
|
14,964
|
$
|
21,559
|
$
|
40,113
|
General and administrative
|
8,587
|
7,978
|
17,799
|
16,726
|
Transaction costs
|
79
|
76
|
153
|
76
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
44,633
|
40,901
|
86,936
|
80,866
|
Interest and other income
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(18)
|
(13)
|
Interest expense
|
12,193
|
11,512
|
25,027
|
22,904
|
Loss on impairments
|
—
|
—
|
5,344
|
2,934
|
Other expenses
|
348
|
274
|
673
|
565
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
(317)
|
(6,348)
|
(1,591)
|
(29,037)
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
79,691
|
$
|
69,350
|
$
|
155,882
|
$
|
135,134
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
79,691
|
$
|
69,350
|
$
|
155,882
|
$
|
135,134
|
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
|
(3,231)
|
(2,790)
|
(5,411)
|
(5,434)
|
Straight-line termination income adjustments, net
|
—
|
156
|
(43)
|
19
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,141
|
849
|
2,102
|
2,056
|
Cash net operating income
|
$
|
77,601
|
$
|
67,565
|
$
|
152,530
|
$
|
131,775
|
Cash net operating income
|
$
|
77,601
|
Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing
|
2,341
|
Run Rate Cash NOI
|
$
|
79,942
|
Same Store Portfolio NOI
|
Total NOI
|
$
|
79,691
|
$
|
69,350
|
$
|
155,882
|
$
|
135,134
|
NOI non-same-store properties
|
(18,184)
|
(7,740)
|
(32,988)
|
(13,540)
|
Termination adjustments, net
|
196
|
(29)
|
156
|
(43)
|
Same Store NOI
|
$
|
61,703
|
$
|
61,581
|
$
|
123,050
|
$
|
121,551
|
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
|
(1,878)
|
(2,494)
|
(3,027)
|
(4,497)
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,074
|
1,190
|
2,167
|
2,450
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
$
|
60,899
|
$
|
60,277
|
$
|
122,190
|
$
|
119,504
|
EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,170
|
$
|
14,964
|
$
|
21,559
|
$
|
40,113
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
44,633
|
40,901
|
86,936
|
80,866
|
Interest and other income
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(18)
|
(13)
|
Interest expense
|
12,193
|
11,512
|
25,027
|
22,904
|
Loss on impairments
|
—
|
—
|
5,344
|
2,934
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
(317)
|
(6,348)
|
(1,591)
|
(29,037)
|
EBITDAre
|
$
|
70,677
|
$
|
61,022
|
$
|
137,257
|
$
|
117,767
|
ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION
|
EBITDAre
|
$
|
70,677
|
$
|
61,022
|
$
|
137,257
|
$
|
117,767
|
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
|
(3,266)
|
(2,824)
|
(5,479)
|
(5,468)
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,141
|
849
|
2,102
|
2,056
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
2,537
|
2,215
|
4,815
|
4,435
|
Termination income
|
—
|
(121)
|
(43)
|
(258)
|
Transaction costs
|
79
|
76
|
153
|
76
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
71,168
|
$
|
61,217
|
$
|
138,805
|
$
|
118,608
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
71,168
|
Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing
|
2,341
|
Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
73,509
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,170
|
$
|
14,964
|
$
|
21,559
|
$
|
40,113
|
Rental property depreciation and amortization
|
44,559
|
40,826
|
86,788
|
80,718
|
Loss on impairments
|
—
|
—
|
5,344
|
2,934
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
(317)
|
(6,348)
|
(1,591)
|
(29,037)
|
Funds from operations
|
$
|
58,412
|
$
|
49,442
|
$
|
112,100
|
$
|
94,728
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(1,289)
|
(2,578)
|
(2,578)
|
(5,026)
|
Redemption of preferred stock
|
—
|
(2,661)
|
—
|
(2,661)
|
Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units
|
(232)
|
(198)
|
(479)
|
(415)
|
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
|
$
|
56,891
|
$
|
44,005
|
$
|
109,043
|
$
|
86,626
|
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
|
$
|
56,891
|
$
|
44,005
|
$
|
109,043
|
$
|
86,626
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,141
|
849
|
2,102
|
2,056
|
Transaction costs
|
79
|
76
|
153
|
76
|
Redemption of preferred stock
|
—
|
2,661
|
—
|
2,661
|
Core funds from operations
|
$
|
58,111
|
$
|
47,591
|
$
|
111,298
|
$
|
91,419
|
Weighted average common shares and units