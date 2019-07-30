STAG Industrial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"STAG has had an impressive first half of the year," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The strength of the industrial market continues to provide an attractive backdrop as the Company executes across the organization. Robust operating metrics reflect the strength of our portfolio and increased acquisition guidance speaks to the attractive opportunity to continue to grow our industrial portfolio."

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Reported $0.10 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.09 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Reported $12.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Reported of net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of for the second quarter of 2018. Achieved $0.45 of Core FFO per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, equal to the second quarter of 2018. Generated Core FFO of $58.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 22.1%.

of Core FFO per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, equal to the second quarter of 2018. Generated Core FFO of for the second quarter of 2019 compared to for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 22.1%. Generated Cash NOI of $77.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018 of $67.6 million .

for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018 of . Acquired 14 buildings in the second quarter of 2019, consisting of 3.0 million square feet, for $260.2 million with a weighted average Capitalization Rate of 6.1%.

with a weighted average Capitalization Rate of 6.1%. Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.0% on the total portfolio and 95.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of June 30, 2019.

Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.5 million square feet for the second quarter of 2019, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 8.7% and 18.6%, respectively.

Experienced 79.5% Retention for 2.5 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

Produced Same Store cash NOI growth of 1.0% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, and 2.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Raised net proceeds of $236.6 million of equity through a combination of the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program and a follow-on offering during the second quarter of 2019.

of equity through a combination of the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program and a follow-on offering during the second quarter of 2019. Subsequent to quarter end on July 12, 2019 , originated a new five-and-a-half-year, $200 million term loan.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

SECOND QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended June 30,





Six months ended June 30,



Metrics 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change (in $000s, except per share data)





















Net income attributable to common stockholders $12,394

$9,264

33.8 %

$18,201

$30,952

(41.2) % Net income per common share — basic $0.10

$0.09

11.1 %

$0.15

$0.31

(51.6) % Net income per common share — diluted $0.10

$0.09

11.1 %

$0.15

$0.31

(51.6) % Cash NOI $77,601

$67,565

14.9 %

$152,530

$131,775

15.8 % Same Store Cash NOI (1) $60,899

$60,277

1.0 %

$122,190

$119,504

2.2 % Adjusted EBITDAre $71,168

$61,217

16.3 %

$138,805

$118,608

17.0 % Core FFO $58,111

$47,591

22.1 %

$111,298

$91,419

21.7 % Core FFO per share / unit — basic $0.45

$0.46

(2.2) %

$0.90

$0.89

1.1 % Core FFO per share / unit — diluted $0.45

$0.45

0.0 %

$0.90

$0.89

1.1 %



(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 77.8% of the total portfolio square footage as of June 30, 2019.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired 14 buildings for $260.2 million with an Occupancy Rate of 98.8% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

SECOND QUARTER 2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Market Date

Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Capitalization

Rate Minneapolis/St Paul, MN 4/2/2019 100,600 1 $9,045 4.1

West Michigan, MI 4/8/2019 230,200 1 15,786 7.7

Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC 4/12/2019 129,600 1 7,771 10.8

Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 4/25/2019 319,660 2 15,432 5.4

Charleston/N Charleston, SC 4/29/2019 500,355 1 40,522 15.0

Houston, TX 4/29/2019 128,136 1 13,649 18.3

Richmond, VA 5/16/2019 109,520 1 9,467 15.1

Laredo, TX 6/6/2019 213,982 1 18,972 12.0

Baton Rouge, LA 6/18/2019 252,800 2 20,041 4.5

Philadelphia, PA 6/19/2019 187,569 2 13,645 4.1

Columbus, OH 6/28/2019 857,390 1 95,828 14.9

Total / weighted average

3,029,812 14 $260,158 11.3 6.1%

The chart below details the 2019 acquisition activity and Pipeline through July 30, 2019:

2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL



Square

Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Capitalization

Rate Q1 2,363,623 10 $185,363 7.4 6.6% Q2 3,029,812 14 260,158 11.3 6.1% Total / weighted average 5,393,435 24 $445,521 9.8 6.3%











As of July 30, 2019









Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 593,406 3 $31,969















Pipeline 36.6 million 159 $2.6 billion





The chart below details the disposition activity for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

2019 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY



Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 973,305 5 $17,939 Q2 — — 1,125 Total 973,305 5 $19,064



Note: Sold two parcels of land in the second quarter of 2019 for $1.1 million.

Operating Portfolio Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended June 30, 2019:

SECOND QUARTER 2019 LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type Square

Feet W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Base

Rent

$/SF SL Base

Rent

$/SF Lease

Commissions

$/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New leases 554,717 5.9 $3.56 $3.70 $1.22 $0.36 22.8% 34.2%



Renewal Leases 1,954,251 4.1 $4.17 $4.35 $0.51 $0.42 5.8% 15.4% 79.5%

Total / weighted average 2,508,968 4.5 $4.03 $4.20 $0.67 $0.41 8.7% 18.6%







Note: The table above represents leases commencing during the quarter.

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the six months ended June 30, 2019:

2019 LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type Square

Feet W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Base

Rent

$/SF SL Base

Rent

$/SF Lease

Commissions

$/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New leases 677,907 6.0 $3.66 $3.81 $1.30 $0.36 18.3% 30.3%



Renewal Leases 4,422,414 4.1 $4.04 $4.21 $0.43 $0.30 10.9% 20.3% 80.2%

Total / weighted average 5,100,321 4.4 $3.99 $4.16 $0.55 $0.31 11.7% 21.4%





Capital Market Activity

On April 4, 2019, the Company closed a public offering of 7,475,000 shares, inclusive of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The Company raised net proceeds of $214.7 million.

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

2019 ATM ACTIVITY

Equity Shares

Issued Price per Share

(Weighted Avg) Gross

Proceeds ($000s) Net

Proceeds ($000s) Q1 5,441,409 $27.60 $150,189 $148,887 Q2 705,794 $31.29 $22,082 $21,861 Total / weighted average 6,147,203 $28.02 $172,271 $170,748

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company sold 762,729 shares under its ATM program for net proceeds of $23 million.

As of June 30, 2019, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.6x.

Subsequent to quarter end on July 12, 2019, the Company closed on a new $200 million, five-and-a-half-year unsecured term loan. The new term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00% and matures on January 12, 2025. The Company entered into four interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on the new term loan, which will bear a fixed interest rate of 3.11% inclusive of these swaps.

On July 25, 2019, the Company drew the $175 million unsecured term loan E and used the proceeds to retire balances on the unsecured revolving credit facility.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 397,193



$ 364,023

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $344,597 and $316,930,

respectively 2,574,746



2,285,663

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $229,864 and $246,502,

respectively 381,133



342,015

Total rental property, net 3,353,072



2,991,701

Cash and cash equivalents 5,092



7,968

Restricted cash 4,503



14,574

Tenant accounts receivable 45,871



42,236

Prepaid expenses and other assets 36,919



36,902

Interest rate swaps 983



9,151

Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,717



—

Total assets $ 3,462,157



$ 3,102,532

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 129,000



$ 100,500

Unsecured term loans, net 596,879



596,360

Unsecured notes, net 572,684



572,488

Mortgage notes, net 55,659



56,560

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,911



45,507

Interest rate swaps 18,865



4,011

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 21,220



22,153

Dividends and distributions payable 16,822



13,754

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $10,854 and $12,764,

respectively 20,340



21,567

Operating lease liabilities 17,525



—

Total liabilities 1,498,905



1,432,900

Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 and 15,000,000 shares authorized at

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively,





Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 75,000



75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized

at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 126,372,945 and 112,165,786 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,264



1,122

Additional paid-in capital 2,501,013



2,118,179

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (653,759)



(584,979)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,771)



4,481

Total stockholders' equity 1,905,747



1,613,803

Noncontrolling interest 57,505



55,829

Total equity 1,963,252



1,669,632

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,462,157



$ 3,102,532











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Rental income $ 96,362



$ 84,866



$ 191,977



$ 167,993

Other income 284



608



371



764

Total revenue 96,646



85,474



192,348



168,757

Expenses













Property 16,955



16,124



36,466



33,623

General and administrative 8,587



7,978



17,799



16,726

Depreciation and amortization 44,633



40,901



86,936



80,866

Loss on impairments —



—



5,344



2,934

Other expenses 427



350



826



641

Total expenses 70,602



65,353



147,371



134,790

Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 2



7



18



13

Interest expense (12,193)



(11,512)



(25,027)



(22,904)

Gain on the sales of rental property, net 317



6,348



1,591



29,037

Total other income (expense) (11,874)



(5,157)



(23,418)



6,146

Net income $ 14,170



$ 14,964



$ 21,559



$ 40,113

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock

dividends 408



392



622



1,334

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 13,762



$ 14,572



$ 20,937



$ 38,779

Less: preferred stock dividends 1,289



2,578



2,578



5,026

Less: redemption of preferred stock —



2,661



—



2,661

Less: amount allocated to participating securities 79



69



158



140

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 12,394



$ 9,264



$ 18,201



$ 30,952

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 125,251



100,386



120,015



98,713

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 125,560



100,733



120,306



99,037

Net income per share — basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.10



$ 0.09



$ 0.15



$ 0.31

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.09



$ 0.15



$ 0.31



















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 14,170



$ 14,964



$ 21,559



$ 40,113

General and administrative 8,587



7,978



17,799



16,726

Transaction costs 79



76



153



76

Depreciation and amortization 44,633



40,901



86,936



80,866

Interest and other income (2)



(7)



(18)



(13)

Interest expense 12,193



11,512



25,027



22,904

Loss on impairments —



—



5,344



2,934

Other expenses 348



274



673



565

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (317)



(6,348)



(1,591)



(29,037)

Net operating income $ 79,691



$ 69,350



$ 155,882



$ 135,134

















Net operating income $ 79,691



$ 69,350



$ 155,882



$ 135,134

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,231)



(2,790)



(5,411)



(5,434)

Straight-line termination income adjustments, net —



156



(43)



19

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 1,141



849



2,102



2,056

Cash net operating income $ 77,601



$ 67,565



$ 152,530



$ 131,775

















Cash net operating income $ 77,601













Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 2,341













Run Rate Cash NOI $ 79,942





























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 79,691



$ 69,350



$ 155,882



$ 135,134

NOI non-same-store properties (18,184)



(7,740)



(32,988)



(13,540)

Termination adjustments, net 196



(29)



156



(43)

Same Store NOI $ 61,703



$ 61,581



$ 123,050



$ 121,551

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (1,878)



(2,494)



(3,027)



(4,497)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 1,074



1,190



2,167



2,450

Same Store Cash NOI $ 60,899



$ 60,277



$ 122,190



$ 119,504

















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 14,170



$ 14,964



$ 21,559



$ 40,113

Depreciation and amortization 44,633



40,901



86,936



80,866

Interest and other income (2)



(7)



(18)



(13)

Interest expense 12,193



11,512



25,027



22,904

Loss on impairments —



—



5,344



2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (317)



(6,348)



(1,591)



(29,037)

EBITDAre $ 70,677



$ 61,022



$ 137,257



$ 117,767

















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 70,677



$ 61,022



$ 137,257



$ 117,767

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,266)



(2,824)



(5,479)



(5,468)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 1,141



849



2,102



2,056

Non-cash compensation expense 2,537



2,215



4,815



4,435

Termination income —



(121)



(43)



(258)

Transaction costs 79



76



153



76

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 71,168



$ 61,217



$ 138,805



$ 118,608

















Adjusted EBITDAre $ 71,168













Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 2,341













Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre $ 73,509





























