STAG Industrial Announces Tax Treatment Of 2019 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 dividends to holders of its common and preferred stock.

For holders of the Company's common stock, the 2019 dividend includes one monthly dividend declared in 2018 and paid in 2019, and 11 monthly dividends declared and paid in 2019. 62% of the common stock dividend was taxable in 2019. The tax treatment for the common stock dividend is detailed in the investor relations section on the Company's website and is summarized below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

TAX TREATMENT OF 2019 COMMON DIVIDENDS Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Total Dividend

Per Share 2019 Ordinary

Taxable Dividends 2019 Capital Gain

Dividend 2019 Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain 2019 Return of

Capital Per Share 12/31/18 12/28/18 01/15/19 $0.118333 $0.073765 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044568 01/31/19 01/30/19 02/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 02/28/19 02/27/19 03/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 03/29/19 03/28/19 04/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 04/30/19 04/29/19 05/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 05/31/19 05/30/19 06/17/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 06/28/19 06/27/19 07/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 07/31/19 07/30/19 08/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 08/30/19 08/29/19 09/16/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 09/30/19 09/27/19 10/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 10/31/19 10/30/19 11/15/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 11/29/19 11/27/19 12/16/19 $0.119167 $0.074285 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.044882 12/31/19 12/30/19 01/15/20 $0.119167







Total



$1.548337 $0.890900 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.538270

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2019. The December 2019 monthly dividend that was declared on October 16, 2019 and paid on January 15, 2020 of $0.119167 per share will be considered a dividend made in 2020 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company's portfolio consists of 430 properties in 37 states with approximately 86.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

