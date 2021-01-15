STAG Industrial Announces Tax Treatment Of 2020 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 dividends to holders of its common and preferred stock.

The tax treatment for the common stock dividend is detailed in the investor relations section on the Company's website and is summarized below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

TAX TREATMENT OF 2020 COMMON DISTRIBUTIONS CUSIP # 8524J 102











Ticker Symbol: STAG











Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share 2020 Ordinary Taxable Dividends 2020 Capital Gain Distribution 2020 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1) 2020 Return of Capital Per Share Section 199A Dividends (2) 12/31/19 01/15/20 $0.119167 $0.093596 $0.025571 $0.006961 $0.000000 $0.093596 01/31/20 02/18/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 02/28/20 03/16/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 03/31/20 04/15/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 04/30/20 05/15/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 05/29/20 06/15/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 06/30/20 07/15/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 07/31/20 08/17/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 08/31/20 09/15/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 09/30/20 10/15/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 10/30/20 11/16/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 11/30/20 12/15/20 $0.120000 $0.094251 $0.025749 $0.007009 $0.000000 $0.094251 12/31/20 01/15/21 $0.071670 $0.056291 $0.015379 $0.004186 $0.000000 $0.056291 Total

$1.510837 $1.186648 $0.324189 $0.088246 $0.000000 $1.186648

















(1) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution.

(2) The amount reported as Ordinary Taxable Dividends is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Internal Revenue Code Section 199A.

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2020. The December 2020 monthly common stock dividend that was declared on October 9, 2020 and paid on January 15, 2021 of $0.120000 per share will be considered a dividend partially attributable to 2020 and 2021 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The tax treatment for the preferred stock dividend is detailed in the investor relations section on the Company's website and is summarized below.

TAX TREATMENT OF 2020 PREFERRED DISTRIBUTIONS CUSIP # 8524J 409











Ticker Symbol: STAG Pr C











Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share 2020 Ordinary Taxable Dividends 2020 Capital Gain Distribution 2020 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1) 2020 Return of Capital Per Share Section 199A Dividends (2) 03/13/20 03/31/20 $0.429688 $0.337486 $0.092202 $0.025098 $0.000000 $0.337486 06/15/20 06/30/20 $0.429688 $0.337486 $0.092202 $0.025098 $0.000000 $0.337486 09/15/20 09/30/20 $0.429688 $0.337486 $0.092202 $0.025098 $0.000000 $0.337486 12/15/20 12/31/20 $0.429688 $0.337486 $0.092202 $0.025098 $0.000000 $0.337486 Total

$1.718752 $1.349944 $0.368808 $0.100392 $0.000000 $1.349944

















(1) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution.

(2) The amount reported as Ordinary Taxable Dividends is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Internal Revenue Code Section 199A.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio consists of 462 buildings in 38 states with approximately 92.3 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

