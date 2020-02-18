STAG Industrial Promotes Jaclyn Paul to Principal Accounting Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) announced today the promotion of Jaclyn Paul to Principal Accounting Officer effective February 18, 2020.

Previously, Ms. Paul served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, overseeing the accounting function. Ms. Paul joined the Company in 2011. From 2004 to 2011, Ms. Paul worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in its real estate practice focusing primarily on publicly traded REITs. She has held various positions within PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, including most recently as Assurance Manager. Ms. Paul is a certified public accountant and received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and finance from Ohio University.

"Jaclyn has been a valuable member of our accounting team for the past eight plus years. This is a well-deserved promotion. Jaclyn is a leader in our Company and constantly demonstrates excellent judgment and a deep understanding of our business and strategy," said William Crooker, the Company's Chief Finance Officer.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consists of 450 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.4 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

