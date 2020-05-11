STAG Industrial Promotes Mike Chase To Chief Investment Officer

BOSTON, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG) announced today that Michael C. Chase, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, is being promoted to the additional role of Chief Investment Officer. This promotion is a part of a larger reorganization of our acquisition platform that will improve its market coverage and efficacy. The reorganized platform, that includes some territory realignment, will position STAG to better capture external growth opportunities going forward.

Prior to his promotion, from 2011 to 2020, Mr. Chase served as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions for the Company. From 2003 to 2011, he served as Managing Director for STAG Capital Partners, LLC, the predecessor to STAG Industrial. There he was responsible for managing an acquisition team in the sourcing, underwriting, negotiating, and closing of deals with a territory of approximately half the country. Mr. Chase received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Vermont.

"Mike's contributions to the acquisitions group have been instrumental to the growth of the acquisitions platform and the Company over his 17+ years with the firm." said Ben Butcher, the Company's Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Mike's promotion and the concurrent acquisition platform reorganization will best align STAG to address the future growth opportunities in the industrial market."

For additional information, including detail related to the territory realignment, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com .

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership

and operation of singletenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of March 31,

2020, the Company's portfolio consists of 456 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.8 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Source: STAG Industrial, Inc.

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stagindustrial.com

