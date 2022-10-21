STAGE & SCREEN ICON AUSTIN PENDLETON SHINES AS AGING MAGICIAN FORGOTTEN BY WORLD WHO RECONNECTS THROUGH ONE LAST PERFORMANCE

RIIFF 'Director's Choice Award' & LA Shorts Festival 'Best of Fest Winner' Tackles Aging, Loss and Abandonment

Los Angeles and New York Screening And Q&A Events Announced

"Austin Pendleton is magnificent!" – Scott Mantz, (KTLA)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary performer Austin Pendleton stars in BALL AND VASE (www.ballandvasemovie.com), the "heartfelt, touching and deeply moving" (Scott Mantz, KTLA), critically acclaimed short film produced by 08008 Productions, that tackles aging, loss and abandonment through the story of "Ed," an elderly magician who has been largely forgotten, who attempts to reconnect with the world through one last magic performance. The Oscar contender is eligible in the Best Live Action Short category, and was awarded "Best of Fest" Grand Jury Award at the LA Shorts International Film Festival which included Austin winning "Best Actor as well as receiving the "Director's Choice Award" at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

Ball and Vase - Official Trailer (2022) Austin Pendleton

A prolific actor, playwright and director with over 400 TV and film credits, Pendleton is "absolutely wonderful" (Peter Rinaldi, Filmmaker Magazine) as the leading man in this film about human connection. It was recently announced he will direct award winning musician and actor Common in his Broadway debut in the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play "Between Riverside and Crazy."

The short was written and directed by David Baram ("One All the Way," "MINDFREAK") and executive produced by BAFTA, Golden Globe and DGA nominated Julie Anne Robinson ("Bridgerton," "Partner Track"). "I'm so proud to be part of this film, I was first very impressed by David's superb, emotional script, then by Austin's extraordinary performance," said Robinson.

Baram was inspired by films like Michael Haneke's "Amour" and Bertrand Tavernier's "A Sunday in the Country"—seeing Ed's world as it really is, without an overabundance of sentimentality or whimsy. "Ed's performance of magic is not about fanciful illusion or romanticizing end of life," stated director Baram. "It simply illustrates what is still possible for all of us, regardless of age. I hope that this film will remind us to re-engage with the Ed in all of our lives."

08008 Productions has announced a number special screening and Q&A events for in Los Angeles and New York. Those interested in attending should contact [email protected] or [email protected]

BALL AND VASE – SCREENING & Q&A EVENTS (LA & NYC) – INVITE ONLY

LOS ANGELES:

Nov 6 th (Sun) 4pm– Magic Castle - Ball and Vase screening with Q&A with Director David Baram

screening with Q&A with Director Nov. 15 th (Tue) 7pm - NeueHouse – Ball and Vase screening with Q&A moderated by Scott Mantz (KTLA) with Director David Baram and Exec Producer Julie Anne Robinson

NEW YORK:

Nov. 8 th (Tue)– 6pm – SohoHouse – Ball and Vase screening with Q&A moderated by Gordon Cox (Variety) with Austin Pendleton , Director David Baram

The film is available on the Academy screening site as well as by request. Follow @ballandvasemovie for updates.

BALL AND VASE SYNOPSIS

Ed (Austin Pendleton), an elderly magician, attempts to reconnect with the world through one last magic performance.

08008 PRODUCTIONS

08008 Productions develops and produces feature scripted and documentary projects for multiple platforms. The company was founded by veteran entertainment executive David Baram who is a proud native of northern New Jersey. 08008 Productions focus on character driven stories, often those who are underrepresented or left behind. It strives to bring a fresh perspective to each project by understanding the heartbreak, beauty, and hilarity that surrounds each of us.

