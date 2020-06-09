Stage 2 Security Hires Jacob Groth as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

MCLEAN, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in Adversary Simulation, Protection and Prevention services, Stage 2 Security (S2) http://www.stage2sec.com is excited to announce that effective June 9, 2020 the hiring of Jacob Groth to serve as Chief Technology Officer. Jake will be based out of their corporate headquarters' office in McLean, VA.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jake to the S2 leadership team. Jake is known for his deep technical security knowledge, focused and strong performance within the security industry, and for being a driving force behind creating and executing industrialized next generation prevention and protection as-a-service solutions. I'm thrilled to be working alongside Jake again and continuing to build and deliver our exceptional service offerings to our Commercial and Federal clients," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George McKenzie.

Jake has 15+ years of cyber security experience. He has not only led some of the most technologically advanced security engineering teams, but he has created and managed robust security programs. He used this "outcomes focused" approach as both a Federal Employee as well as a private sector consultant to the organizations and programs he supported by managing with metrics and key performance indicators. He has vast experience with an array of security technologies and used that experience to create effective solutions. He also created numerous solutions for commercial Fortune 500 clients (e.g. Zero Trust Architectures, Managed Security Services, Cloud Security and Cloud Automation and Orchestration, SOAR, etc.).

Prior to Stage 2 he was CTO for DPS and Cyber CTO for Accenture Federal Services. Jake received his MBA from an NSA designated "Center of Excellence" Idaho State Program with an emphasis in Information Assurance.

"I am thrilled to get back to a small business where I can be passionate about the contributions I make and care deeply about their outcomes," said Jacob Groth.

About Stage 2 Security

Launched in 2014 and renamed in 2017, Stage 2 Security (S2) was founded by former National Security Agency (NSA) security experts who continue their passion for the industry by building a company dedicated to cybersecurity. S2 has a proven track record providing Adversary Simulation services including penetration testing (red team/purple team), Adversary Protection (SOC services), as well as Adversary Prevention services including security engineering, architecture, and professional services to Fortune 500 commercial clients. In addition, S2 provides platform independent post exploitation operator toolkit VooDoo, as well as custom advanced hands-on cloud-focused cybersecurity training through Blackhat security conferences around the world. S2 is a privately held solely focused cybersecurity small business headquartered in Lehi, UT with offices in McLean, VA and Watertown, NY. Since inception, S2 has specialized in adversary simulation, protection, and prevention. Our mission is: "To expedite the arrival of a secure cyberspace by OUTPLAYING YOUR ADVERSARY."

Contact: George McKenzie

Phone: 443-351-7630

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Stage 2 Security LLC

Related Links

https://www.stage2sec.com

