STAGE ACCESS™ Providing Free Streaming Arts Content To NYC Area Hospitals

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAGE ACCESS™, the new streaming service dedicated to the performing arts, highlighting iconic content in dance, opera and theatre, announced today that it is providing free content to New York City area hospitals for the enjoyment and care of in-patients during the global COVID pandemic.

In partnership with PadInMotion, a leading provider of digital experiences enhancing patient care, STAGE ACCESS™ is privileged to be able to provide patients with free access to iconic arts institutions, legendary performances and original content through tablets distributed at the point-of-care.

Featuring programming such as dance from The Bolshoi Ballet, Mark Morris Dance Group and Hong Kong Ballet, Opera from Teatro alla Scala, The Royal Opera and Vienna State Opera, and concerts from the LA Philharmonic, Lang Lang and the London Symphony Orchestra, STAGE ACCESS™ is building the definitive global performing arts streaming platform.

With arts content proven to assist in the treatment of multiple diseases, including Alzheimer's, dementia, PTSD and stroke, STAGE ACCESS™ is bringing more than entertainment to the bedside and is honored to be assisting vulnerable populations heal.

In addition to providing free content to in-patients, STAGE ACCESS™ is offering to everyone discounted memberships during the global pandemic recognizing "we need the arts now more than ever." To join visit www.stageaccess.com.

ABOUT STAGE ACCESS™

Launched in June, STAGE ACCESS™ is an on-demand streaming platform featuring iconic content in dance, opera and theatre and a growing list of performing arts original content. Currently available in the United States on the web at www.stageaccess.com, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku, STAGE ACCESS™ was founded by CEO Bruce H. Lipnick with the mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations. Tripp Hornick of Quince Street Strategy leads operations.

SOURCE STAGE ACCESS