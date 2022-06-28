Stage Front and DAZN's Barak Bess Join Forces in Fan-focused Partnership

COLUMBIA, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front and DAZN Boxing Show host Barak Bess recently kicked off a social media partnership putting the boxing fans at the forefront. The first of many giveaway collaborations between the two commenced last week with Stage Front and Barak offering two complimentary tickets to one lucky winner for the Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight June 25th in San Antonio.

For Stage Front, this is the new normal. Almost every week there is a new giveaway featured on their website, with past giveaways including Canelo Alvarez tickets, signed gloves, El Clasico soccer trips, and NASCAR VIP Passes. Stage Front brings a new approach to the ticketing and hospitality terrain, with fans being the main focus and priority. They encourage fans to reach out, and share fan experiences across social media, while also offering exclusive packages and events for fans to purchase tickets to at the lowest prices on the market.

As for Barak, he feels as though he was put on earth for a purpose- to grow the game that he loves. His life revolves around boxing. Between the DAZN Boxing Show he hosts Monday through Friday, his Sirius XM gig, and all the time spent at the ring/interviewing boxers, Barak always has a finger on the boxing pulse. And boxing fans love Barak. They love his brutal honesty and trust him as a boxing source, which made the decision for Stage Front to reach out regarding a partnership almost a no-brainer.

Boxing fans have a lot to look forward to, with Stage Front recently becoming the official ticketing and hospitality partners of Matchroom Boxing, creating even more of an ease for fans to connect with the sport of boxing. Barak is also set up for an exciting year, with the DAZN Boxing Show flourishing and his fanbase ever growing. Fans can expect to see plenty of boxing giveaways and events with the new Barak and Stage Front partnership. For more information on current Stage Front giveaways and events, head to StageFrontVIP.com

About Stage Front:

Stage Front has been a leader in event ticket technology and industry partnerships since 1984. Through these partnerships, whether serving as the primary ticket seller, secondary market, or hospitality package provider, Stage Front offers the widest range of event experience available in the marketplace. Visit StageFrontVIP.com to learn more.

