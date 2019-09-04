Stage Fund Acquires Cymmetria, A Leader in Cyber Deception

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity turnaround and growth firm, Stage Fund, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cymmetria. Cymmetria is the premier CyberSecurity deception platform on the market with offices in Tel Aviv and Denver. Both Stage Fund and Cymmetria are excited about the collaboration and partnership. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with Stage Fund. They have already made a positive impact, and as a team, we are now poised for the long haul. Cyber deception is a growing market and we're well-positioned to make our mark," stated Gadi Evron.

Stage Fund has already made several positive changes to Cymmetria's leadership. Daniel Frydenlund, CEO of Stage Fund, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board for Cymmetria. Alongside, Gadi Evron, Marie Logsden, Jonathan Braverman, and Jeremy Becker, the board can provide broader international insight on company strategy and markets; Dekel Braunstein will continue to provide technological leadership for the company. When discussing the acquisition, Daniel stated, "This company has enormous potential to change the game in cybersecurity by giving defenders the upper hand. Cymmetria's technology is the best in the market. With the combination of Stage Fund's expertise in growth strategy and this impressive tech, Cymmetria will quickly become the leader in Cyber Deception."

Stage Fund will work with the Cymmetria team to bolster their research and development activities in Tel Aviv while growing a powerful sales and marketing machine out of the new headquarters in Denver. With the support of the Stage Fund team, Cymmetria is poised to grow and take hold of the burgeoning Cyber Deception market.

About Stage Fund

Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a turnaround and growth private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing a change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth, can benefit from our operational and capital approach and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. Stage Fund is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices in N.Y.C. http://thestagefund.com

About Cymmetria

Cymmetria is a cybersecurity company at the forefront of deception technology. Cymmetria's deception products, MazeRunner and ActiveSOC, give organizations the ability to hunt attackers, detect lateral movement inside the perimeter, automate incident response, and mitigate attacks. The company also offers deception as a service, enabling organizations to customize deception technologies for their business environment. Founded in 2014 by security expert Gadi Evron, Cymmetria is changing the asymmetry of cybersecurity, giving defenders the upper hand.

