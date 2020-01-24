Stage Fund Execution on Roll Up Strategy Shows Continued Strength in Turnaround Market

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Fund, a control based private equity firm specializing in turnaround and growth companies, is executing on an acquisition roll up strategy, combining three companies with complementary technologies and customers, and as a result will produce one of the most dynamic corporate learning and developing companies, world wide. The combined companies will be marketed and branded as Zeal, and will be comprised of Ontuitive as its foundation, with cloud-based learning technologies; Zeal Technologies, a platform for employee morale and support; and Mzinga, a classic learning management system.

Zeal and Ontuitive logos Stage Fund

The refreshed synergies of the merged companies will provide organizational health via real time feedback, corporate training, and deeper learning, to ensure that both employees and executive leadership are maximizing efficiencies for sales, employee learning and development, and company morale and satisfaction. Daniel Frydenlund, CEO of Stage Fund is thrilled with the opportunities of this merger and stated, "In line with Stage Fund strategy, we acquired Ontuitive for its foundation and ability to lead this roll up strategy. I will remain chairman of the consolidated company, and this merger will triple revenues on a consolidated basis, but more importantly, will provide for a suite of products to all of our customers.

This move once again shows how Stage Fund returns to debt holders and continues to create value when others find none. As this Bull Market winds down, capital reserves and follow-on investments will follow suit. To learn more visit stagefund.com or reach out directly at marketing@thestagefund.com.

