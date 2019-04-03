Stage Stores to Bring Heart Home by Supporting American Heart Association

HOUSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy, healthy hearts start at home, which is why Stage Stores is proud to give back to the community by teaming up with the American Heart Association to raise awareness and funds in the fight against heart disease, the leading cause of death among women in the United States. Through Stage's Community Counts program, store guests will have the opportunity to make a donation at the checkout counter to the American Heart Association during the month of April.

According to the American Heart Association, Mondays are the weekday when most heart attacks occur. Stage Stores wants to make a difference – every Monday in April, guests will receive $5 off a $25 or more purchase when they say "heart" at checkout. Stage also will donate a dollar for each Facebook or Instagram post in April mentioning #bringhearthome. In addition, donating guests will receive a 40 percent off Community Counts savings pass.

For each dollar donated, Stage Stores' guests will receive a sticker allowing them to write the name of a loved one they'd like to honor on behalf of their donation. Each sticker will be displayed in-store.

"Our guests are the heart of the communities we serve, and our homes are where preventing heart disease starts. We are proud to work with the American Heart Association to help create a world of longer, healthier lives," said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores. "We invite our guests to join us in saving lives by supporting the American Heart Association in our stores – every heart helps!"

Donations to the American Heart Association help pave the way for advancements in preventing, treating or even eradicating heart disease and stroke. American Heart Association research has led to the development of pacemakers, surgeries, drugs and many other lifesaving breakthroughs.

According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented.

Heart healthy tips include:

Maintaining a healthy weight

Being physically active

Refraining from smoking

Eating a heart-healthy diet

Keeping your blood pressure below 120/80

Visit stage.com/bringhearthome for American Heart Association facts and benefits, coupon information, social contest, and link for donating online.

ABOUT STAGE STORES

Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. At the end of March 2019, the Company will operate in 42 states through 688 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores and 105 GORDMANS off-price stores, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com.

