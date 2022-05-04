Stage21 Bar & Lounge in Culver City and Mixologist/Owner Marlo Richardson Partner with Top Drawer Distillery to create handcrafted Margaritas just in time for Cinco de Mayo

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinco de Mayo is a few days away and Marlo Richardson, the owner of Stage21 Bar & Lounge in Culver City California has partnered with Top Drawer Distillery to produce four signature ready-to-drink margaritas.

The four margaritas were uniquely created by Marlo and will be exclusively available at Stage21 Culver City starting on Cinco de Mayo. The 6-ounce signature margaritas will be $8 dollars each glass between the hours of 10 AM and 6 PM on May 05, 2022. Stage 21 will also sell their signature tacos usually only available on Taco Tuesdays.