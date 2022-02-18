Stagg Wabnik Law GroupAnnounces Elevation of David R. Ehrlich to Equity Partner

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagg Wabnik Law Group, Garden City, N.Y., is pleased to announce that David Ehrlich has been elevated to equity partner, effective January 1, 2022. David concentrates his practice in all areas of Labor and Employment law. He has represented clients through all stages of litigation, including trials, appeals and hearings in both federal and state court and administrative agencies pertaining to discrimination, wage and hour and non-compete matters. David has also negotiated collective bargaining agreements and handled all aspects of grievances for both employers and bargaining units. On the management side, he advises companies on their day-to-day employment issues, such as hiring, disciplining and discharging employees, complying with the ADA, FMLA, FLSA, USERRA, FCRA, and whistle blower regulations, and managing reductions-in-force. David develops EEO training programs, drafts employee handbooks, and conducts training for managerial and non-managerial employees. In addition to labor and employment law, he also practices commercial and appellate litigation.

David is admitted in New York State and federal courts. He graduated magna cum laude from Brooklyn Law School, where he earned several awards for his academic excellence and was research editor for the Brooklyn Journal of International Law. He received his undergraduate degree from Binghamton University where he graduated cum laude.

Prior to joining Stagg Wabnik, David practiced with well-known labor and employment firms and worked for the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department as a staff attorney.

Managing Partner Thomas Stagg said, "We are very excited for David. His commitment to the firm and our clients has been extraordinary. This elevation recognizes his hard work and professionalism, as well as the faith we have in his future." Partner Debra Wabnik added, "I have worked closely with David for almost a decade. He is an extraordinarily talented attorney and is a welcome and deserving addition to our partnership."

About Stagg Wabnik Law Group

Stagg Wabnik Law Group practices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The firm has achieved the highest peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell, which rates legal ability and ethical standards. Our practice areas include commercial and general liability litigation, banking and consumer litigation, labor and employment, trust management and litigation, securities law, municipal law, real estate, zoning and land use, environmental law, and corporate transactions.

The firm's clients include several of the largest companies in the world, who turn to us for our expertise, experience and value, and because we take an original and fresh approach to resolving matters for our clients. We are equally adept at representing small companies, municipalities and individuals, many of whom turn to us for quality representation at a reasonable cost. By truly listening to the needs of our clients and looking for ways to resolve conflicts in nontraditional ways, we have established long-standing relationships with our clients, many of whom we have represented for decades. We are proud of the trust and loyalty that all of our clients, both large and small, have placed in the Stagg Wabnik Law Group.

We have successfully tried many cases, yet have also been successful employing alternative dispute resolution techniques and negotiations on behalf of our clients. Clients turn to us because we listen to their needs and always put their interests first.

For more information on Stagg Wabnik Law Group visit www.staggwabnik.com.

