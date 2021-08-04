Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) Reports Standalone MDC Partners Inc. Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Strong quarterly revenue growth of 33% year-over-year to $346 million

Second quarter Net Income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $1.7 million

Record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, up 67% from the prior period

SECOND QUARTER & YTD MDC PARTNERS INC. HIGHLIGHTS:

GAAP revenue of $345.6 million in the second quarter versus $259.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 33.1%; and $653.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus $587.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11.2%.

in the second quarter versus in the prior year period, an increase of 33.1%; and in the six months ended versus in the prior year period, an increase of 11.2%. Organic revenue increased 31.3% in the second quarter and 10.0% in the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

. Net revenue of $298.4 million in the second quarter versus. $231.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 28.7%; and $569.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus $506.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12.4%.

in the second quarter versus. in the prior year period, an increase of 28.7%; and in the six months ended versus in the prior year period, an increase of 12.4%. Organic net revenue increased 26.9% in the second quarter and 11.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

. Net income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus net loss of $4.1 million in the prior year period; and $2.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus net loss of $6.5 million in the prior year period.

in the second quarter of 2021 versus net loss of in the prior year period; and in the six months ended versus net loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $60.3 million versus $36.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 66.7%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.4%, compared to 13.9% in the prior year period.

was versus in the prior year period, an increase of 66.7%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.4%, compared to 13.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $112.2 million versus $75.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 48.2%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.2%, compared to 12.9% in the prior year period.

was versus in the prior year period, an increase of 48.2%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.2%, compared to 12.9% in the prior year period. Covenant EBITDA (LTM) of $220.1 million in the second quarter, up from $193.3 million in the prior year period.

in the second quarter, up from in the prior year period. Net New Business wins totaled $56.9 million in the second quarter against $20.5 million a year ago and totaled $128.5 million over the last twelve months.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners," "legacy MDC" or the "Company") financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"Stagwell is coming out of the gate firing on all cylinders. We are pleased to report industry-leading revenue growth and record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA at legacy MDC," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stagwell. "We are encouraged by the continued strength through the first half of the year and saw broad-based growth across the network. Our digital businesses saw another quarter of high double-digit growth and our creative agencies won considerable new business during the active second quarter pitch season. These results show the potential of our combined platform that brings together culture-moving creativity and leading-edge technology onto a single, integrated platform."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 MDC Partners Standalone Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $345.6 million versus $259.7 million for the second quarter 2020, an increase of 33.1%. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange was positive 1.8% and the organic revenue increase was 31.3%, inclusive of $19.0 million or 446 basis points from higher billable costs. Organic revenue increased primarily due to a continuation of the recovery in spending by clients begun in the first quarter.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 12.4% sequentially from the first quarter, as revenue continues to rebound from the impact of the pandemic. Net New Business wins in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $56.9 million as we capitalized on a particularly active pitch season.

Net income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million versus a net loss of $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues in the quarter, as well as the favorable impact of foreign exchange. Diluted income per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.02 versus diluted loss per share of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $60.3 million versus $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 66.7%, primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating expense. This led to a 350 basis point increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2021 to 17.4% from 13.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Covenant EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) was $220.1 million as of June 30, 2021, up from $193.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $653.2 million versus $587.4 million in the prior year period. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange was positive 1.6%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net was negative 0.4%, and the organic revenue increase was 10.0%.

Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders for the first six months of 2021 was $2.6 million versus net loss of $6.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses. Diluted income per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the six months of 2021 was $0.03 versus diluted loss per share of $0.09 for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was $112.2 million versus $75.7 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of 48.2%. This lead to an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.2% versus 12.9% in prior year period, an increase of 430 basis points.

Stagwell Inc. Financial Outlook

2021 financial guidance is as follows:

Revenue for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021 , is estimated to be $2.135 to $2.180 billion , including an estimated $762 million for MDC for the seven-month period ending July 31, 2021 .

, is estimated to be to , including an estimated for MDC for the seven-month period ending . Adjusted EBITDA for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021 , is estimated to be $342 to $357 million , including an estimated $128 million for MDC for the seven-month period ending July 31, 2021 .

, is estimated to be to , including an estimated for MDC for the seven-month period ending . Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange or acquisitions or dispositions.

* Stagwell has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2021 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Stagwell Inc. is the successor SEC Registrant to MDC Partners Inc. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its MDC Partners Inc. reported results, Stagwell Inc has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders plus or minus non-operating items to operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items, net which includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses, including costs for leases that will either be terminated or sublet in connection with the centralization of our New York real estate portfolio.

(4) Covenant EBITDA: Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other items, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. We believe that the presentation of Covenant EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of a company's underlying operating performance. In addition, the presentation of Covenant EBITDA provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's Credit Agreement.

(5) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported MDC Partners Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients, including as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19");

the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19, including the measures to reduce its spread, and the impact on the economy and demand for our services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

an inability to realize expected benefits of the redomiciliation of the Company from the federal jurisdiction of Canada to the State of Delaware (the "Redomiciliation") and the subsequent combination of the Company's business with the business of the subsidiaries of Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") that own and operate a portfolio of marketing services companies (the "Business Combination" and, together with the Redomiciliation, the "Transactions") or the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the Transactions;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;

the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;

the impact of uncertainty associated with the Transactions on the Company's businesses;

direct or indirect costs associated with the Transactions, which could be greater than expected;

risks associated with severe effects of international, national and regional economic conditions;

the risk of parties challenging the Transactions or the impact of the Transactions on the Company's debt arrangements;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to achieve the full amount of its stated cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in the Company's 2020 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2021 and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov., under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ in 000s, Except per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Services $ 345,605



$ 259,677



$ 653,190



$ 587,419

Operating Expenses













Cost of services sold 224,411



165,631



411,332



388,325

Office and general expenses 80,546



66,210



164,492



132,564

Depreciation and amortization 8,005



8,898



16,181



18,104

Impairment and other losses —



18,840



875



19,001



312,962



259,579



592,880



557,994

Operating income 32,643



98



60,310



29,425

Other Income (expenses):













Interest expense and finance charges, net (19,512)



(15,942)



(38,577)



(31,553)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1,902



5,342



3,982



(9,415)

Other, net 842



5,883



1,456



22,217



(16,768)



(4,717)



(33,139)



(18,751)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 15,875



(4,619)



27,171



10,674

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,387



(7,923)



2,689



5,577

Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 14,488



3,304



24,482



5,097

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates (151)



(798)



(644)



(798)

Net income 14,337



2,506



23,838



4,299

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (8,231)



(3,101)



(12,722)



(3,892)

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. 6,106



(595)



11,116



407

Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares (4,451)



(3,509)



(8,540)



(6,949)

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders $ 1,655



$ (4,104)



$ 2,576



$ (6,542)

Income (loss) Per Common Share:













Basic













Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders $ 0.02



$ (0.06)



$ 0.03



$ (0.09)

Diluted













Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc common shareholders $ 0.02



$ (0.06)



$ 0.03



$ (0.09)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 75,078,755



72,528,455



74,240,447



72,463,058

Diluted 78,459,483



72,528,455



77,001,526



72,463,058



SCHEDULE 2 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION (US$ in 000s, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Revenue $

% Change

Revenue $

% Change June 30, 2020 $ 259,677







$ 587,419





Organic revenue (1) 81,335



31.3 %

58,720



10.0 % Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net —



— %

(2,101)



(0.4) % Foreign exchange impact 4,593



1.8 %

9,152



1.6 % Total Change 85,928



33.1 %

65,771



11.2 % June 30, 2021 $ 345,605







$ 653,190

























(1) Organic revenue refers to the positive results of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms which the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 3 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Integrated

Networks -

Group A

Integrated

Networks -

Group B

Media &

Data

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Revenue: $ 117,984



$ 123,486



$ 37,517



$ 66,618



$ —



$ 345,605

























Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders



















$ 1,655

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):





















Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares



















4,451

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest



















8,231

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates



















151

Income tax expense



















1,387

Interest expense and finance charges, net



















19,512

Foreign exchange gain



















(1,902)

Other, net



















(842)

Operating income (loss) $ 14,273



$ 21,326



$ 5,052



$ 6,036



$ (14,044)



$ 32,643

Operating margin 12.1 %

17.3 %

13.5 %

9.1 %





9.4 %























Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization $ 1,322



$ 3,589



$ 457



$ 1,452



$ 1,185



$ 8,005

Impairment and other losses —



—



—



—



—



—

Stock-based compensation 4,756



1,384



63



181



554



6,938

Deferred acquisition consideration 5,382



49



102



79



—



5,612

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1) —



—



—



—



463



463

Other items, net (2) 1,517



196



1,221



483



3,202



6,619

Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 27,250



$ 26,544



$ 6,895



$ 8,231



$ (8,640)



$ 60,280

Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.1 %

21.5 %

18.4 %

12.4 %





17.4 %



(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 4 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Integrated Networks -

Group A

Integrated Networks -

Group B

Media &

Data

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Revenue: $ 220,370



$ 234,637



$ 74,300



$ 123,883



$ —



$ 653,190

























Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders



















$ 2,576

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):





















Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares



















8,540

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests



















12,722

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates



















644

Income tax expense



















2,689

Interest expense and finance charges, net



















38,577

Foreign exchange gain



















(3,982)

Other, net



















(1,456)

Operating income (loss) $ 25,723



$ 41,236



$ 8,444



$ 10,693



$ (25,786)



$ 60,310

Operating margin 11.7 %

17.6 %

11.4 %

8.6 %





9.2 %























Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization $ 2,616



$ 7,246



$ 929



$ 2,989



$ 2,401



$ 16,181

Impairment and other losses —



875



—



—



—



875

Stock-based compensation 1,128



2,337



84



242



1,184



4,975

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments 17,206



177



102



(188)



—



17,297

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1) —



—



—



—



472



472

Other items, net (2) 3,039



542



2,417



537



5,569



12,104

Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 49,712



$ 52,413



$ 11,976



$ 14,273



$ (16,160)



$ 112,214

Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6 %

22.3 %

16.1 %

11.5 %





17.2 %



















































(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 5 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Integrated Networks -

Group A

Integrated Networks -

Group B

Media &

Data

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Revenue: $ 82,735



$ 93,398



$ 28,551



$ 54,993



$ —



$ 259,677

























Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders



















$ (4,104)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):





















Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares



















3,509

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest



















3,101

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates



















798

Income tax benefit



















(7,923)

Interest expense and finance charges, net



















15,942

Foreign exchange gain



















(5,342)

Other, net



















(5,883)

Operating income (loss) $ 14,607



$ (7,717)



$ 46



$ 4,985



$ (11,823)



$ 98

Operating margin 17.7 %

(8.3) %

0.2 %

9.1 %





— %























Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization $ 1,566



$ 4,387



$ 807



$ 1,902



$ 236



$ 8,898

Impairment and other losses —



17,468



35



208



1,129



18,840

Stock-based compensation (105)



746



4



118



276



1,039

Deferred acquisition consideration 1,138



1,503



—



(329)



—



2,312

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1) —



—



—



—



1,079



1,079

Other items, net (2) —



—



—



—



3,895



3,895

Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 17,206



$ 16,387



$ 892



$ 6,884



$ (5,208)



$ 36,161

Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.8 %

17.5 %

3.1 %

12.5 %





13.9 %



(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 6 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



























Integrated Networks -

Group A

Integrated Networks -

Group B

Media &

Data

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Revenue $ 173,356



$ 211,105



$ 69,609



$ 133,349



$ —



$ 587,419

























Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders



















$ (6,542)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):





















Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares



















6,949

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests



















3,892

Equity in earning of non-consolidated affiliates



















798

Income tax expense



















5,577

Interest expense and finance charges, net



















31,553

Foreign exchange loss



















9,415

Other, net



















(22,217)

Operating income (loss) $ 26,637



$ 9,444



$ 663



$ 12,842



$ (20,161)



$ 29,425

Operating margin 15.4 %

4.5 %

1.0 %

9.6 %





5.0 %























Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization $ 3,307



$ 8,913



$ 1,615



$ 3,801



$ 468



$ 18,104

Impairment and other losses —



17,629



35



208



1,129



19,001

Stock-based compensation 1,856



1,646



(9)



198



418



4,109

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments 1,707



(4,109)



375



(261)



—



(2,288)

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1) —



—



—



—



1,065



1,065

Other items, net (2) —



—



—



—



6,311



6,311

Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 33,507



$ 33,523



$ 2,679



$ 16,788



$ (10,770)



$ 75,727

Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 %

15.9 %

3.8 %

12.6 %





12.9 %



(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 7 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COVENANT EBITDA (US$ in 000s)





2020

2021

Covenant EBITDA

(LTM) (1)



Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1-2021- LTM

Q2-2021 - LTM Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$ (4,104)



$ 360



$ (237,108)



$ 921



$ 1,655



$ (239,931)



$ (234,172)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):



























Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares

3,509



3,716



3,651



4,089



4,451



14,965



15,907

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

3,101



10,728



7,154



4,491



8,231



25,474



30,604

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates

798



31



1,411



493



151



2,733



2,086

Income tax expense (benefit)

(7,923)



1,452



109,526



1,302



1,387



104,357



113,667

Interest expense and finance charges, net

15,942



15,266



15,344



19,065



19,512



65,617



69,187

Foreign exchange gain

(5,342)



(2,159)



(6,274)



(2,080)



(1,902)



(15,855)



(12,415)

Other, net

(5,883)



(505)



2,223



(614)



(842)



(4,779)



262

Operating income (loss)

$ 98



$ 28,889



$ (104,073)



$ 27,667



$ 32,643



$ (47,419)



$ (14,874)































Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:



























Depreciation and amortization

$ 8,898



$ 9,332



$ 9,468



$ 8,176



$ 8,005



$ 35,874



$ 34,981

Impairment and other losses

18,840



159



77,240



875



—



97,114



78,274

Stock-based compensation

1,039



6,459



3,611



(1,963)



6,938



9,146



15,045

Deferred acquisition consideration

2,312



2,803



41,672



11,685



5,612



58,472



61,772

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates

1,079



208



902



9



463



2,198



1,582

Other items, net (2)

3,895



6,208



18,725



5,485



6,619



34,313



37,037

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36,161



$ 54,058



$ 47,545



$ 51,934



$ 60,280



$ 189,698



$ 213,817































Adjustments to reconcile to Covenant EBITDA:



























Severance due to eliminated positions

5,233



2,336



1,987



532



709



10,088



5,564

Other adjustments, net (3)

207



77



585



82



5



951



749

Covenant EBITDA

$ 41,601



$ 56,471



$ 50,117



$ 52,548



$ 60,994



$ 200,737



$ 220,130





(1) Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other adjustments, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. Covenant EBITDA is calculated as the aggregate of operating results for the rolling last twelve months (LTM). Each quarter is presented to provide the information utilized to calculate Covenant EBITDA. Historical Covenant EBITDA may be re-casted in the current period for any proforma adjustments related to acquisitions and/or dispositions in the current period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Other adjustments, net primarily includes one-time professional fees and costs associated with real estate consolidation.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 8 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ in 000s)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,280



$ 60,757

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,656 and $5,473 426,841



374,892

Expenditures billable to clients 16,793



10,552

Other current assets 31,312



40,938

Total Current Assets 583,226



487,139

Fixed assets, at cost, less accumulated depreciation of $134,019 and $136,166 81,191



90,413

Right-of-use lease assets - operating leases 198,556



214,188

Goodwill 671,542



668,211

Other intangible assets, net 29,405



33,844

Other assets 23,258



17,517

Total Assets $ 1,587,178



$ 1,511,312

LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 158,136



$ 168,396

Accruals and other liabilities 250,070



274,968

Advance billings 211,248



152,956

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 41,400



41,208

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 59,612



53,730

Total Current Liabilities 720,466



691,258

Long-term debt 935,072



843,184

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 8,056



29,335

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 231,811



247,243

Other liabilities 74,826



82,065

Total Liabilities 1,970,231



1,893,085

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 24,639



27,137

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholder's Deficit:





Convertible preference shares, 145,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 152,746



152,746

Common stock and other paid-in capital 97,783



104,367

Accumulated deficit (698,635)



(709,751)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 39



2,739

MDC Partners Inc. Shareholders' Deficit (448,067)



(449,899)

Noncontrolling interests 40,375



40,989

Total Shareholders' Deficit (407,692)



(408,910)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Deficit $ 1,587,178



$ 1,511,312



SCHEDULE 9 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (US$ in 000s)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 10,409



$ (33,681)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,574)



14,643

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 46,898



(1,434)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (210)



(981)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 47,523



$ (21,453)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 60,757



106,933

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 108,280



$ 85,480

Supplemental disclosures:





Cash income taxes paid $ 7,901



$ 2,566

Cash interest paid $ 32,806



$ 28,736









Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 10 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (US$ in 000s)





2020

2021



Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD

Q1 Q2 YTD NON-GAAP DISPOSITIONS, NET



















Foreign exchange impact

$ (248)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (248)



$ —

$ —

$ —

Contribution to organic revenue (growth) decline (1)

(411)

—

—

—

(411)



—

—

—

Prior year revenue from dispositions (2)

(5,024)

(4,106)

(4,076)

(4,447)

(17,653)



(2,101)

—

(2,101)

Non-GAAP Dispositions

$ (5,683)

$ (4,106)

$ (4,076)

$ (4,447)

$ (18,312)



$ (2,101)

$ —

$ (2,101)



























2020



2021





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD

Q1 Q2 YTD OTHER ITEMS, NET



















Severance and other restructuring expenses

$ 1,334

$ 2,969

$ 3,270

$ 1,072

$ 8,645



$ 2,345

$ 2,632

$ 4,977

Merger costs

1,082

926

2,938

17,653

22,599



3,140

3,987

7,127

Total other items, net

$ 2,416

$ 3,895

$ 6,208

$ 18,725

$ 31,244



$ 5,485

$ 6,619

$ 12,104



























2020



2021





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD

Q1 Q2 YTD CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET



















Capital expenditures

$ (1,546)

$ (2,143)

$ (24,188)

$ (9,426)

$ (37,303)



$ (516)

$ (1,567)

$ (2,083)



























Net revenue, primarily consisting of fees, commissions and performance incentives, represents the amount of our gross billings excluding billable expenses charged to a client. Net revenue of $298,368 (exclusive of billable expenses of $47,237) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increased from $231,911 (exclusive of billable expenses of $27,766) from the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

(1) Contribution to organic revenue represents the change in revenue, measured on a constant currency basis, relative to the comparable pre-acquisition period for acquired businesses that are included in the Company's organic revenue growth (decline) calculation.

(2) Prior year revenue from dispositions reflects the incremental impact on revenue for the comparable period after the Company's disposition of such disposed business, plus revenue from each business disposed of by the Company in the previous year through the twelve month anniversary of the disposition.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

