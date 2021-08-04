Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) Reports Standalone MDC Partners Inc. Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

Aug 04, 2021, 07:05 ET

Strong quarterly revenue growth of 33% year-over-year to $346 million

Second quarter Net Income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $1.7 million

Record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, up 67% from the prior period

SECOND QUARTER & YTD MDC PARTNERS INC. HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GAAP revenue of $345.6 million in the second quarter versus $259.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 33.1%; and $653.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus $587.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11.2%.
  • Organic revenue increased 31.3% in the second quarter and 10.0% in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Net revenue of $298.4 million in the second quarter versus. $231.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 28.7%; and $569.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus $506.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12.4%.
  • Organic net revenue increased 26.9% in the second quarter and 11.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Net income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus net loss of $4.1 million in the prior year period; and $2.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus net loss of $6.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $60.3 million versus $36.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 66.7%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.4%, compared to 13.9% in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $112.2 million versus $75.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 48.2%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.2%, compared to 12.9% in the prior year period.
  • Covenant EBITDA (LTM) of $220.1 million in the second quarter, up from $193.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Net New Business wins totaled $56.9 million in the second quarter against $20.5 million a year ago and totaled $128.5 million over the last twelve months.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners," "legacy MDC" or the "Company") financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"Stagwell is coming out of the gate firing on all cylinders. We are pleased to report industry-leading revenue growth and record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA at legacy MDC," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stagwell. "We are encouraged by the continued strength through the first half of the year and saw broad-based growth across the network. Our digital businesses saw another quarter of high double-digit growth and our creative agencies won considerable new business during the active second quarter pitch season. These results show the potential of our combined platform that brings together culture-moving creativity and leading-edge technology onto a single, integrated platform."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 MDC Partners Standalone Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $345.6 million versus $259.7 million for the second quarter 2020, an increase of 33.1%. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange was positive 1.8% and the organic revenue increase was 31.3%, inclusive of $19.0 million or 446 basis points from higher billable costs. Organic revenue increased primarily due to a continuation of the recovery in spending by clients begun in the first quarter.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 12.4% sequentially from the first quarter, as revenue continues to rebound from the impact of the pandemic. Net New Business wins in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $56.9 million as we capitalized on a particularly active pitch season.

Net income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million versus a net loss of $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues in the quarter, as well as the favorable impact of foreign exchange. Diluted income per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.02 versus diluted loss per share of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $60.3 million versus $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 66.7%, primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating expense. This led to a 350 basis point increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2021 to 17.4% from 13.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Covenant EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) was $220.1 million as of June 30, 2021, up from $193.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $653.2 million versus $587.4 million in the prior year period. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange was positive 1.6%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net was negative 0.4%, and the organic revenue increase was 10.0%.

Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders for the first six months of 2021 was $2.6 million versus net loss of $6.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses. Diluted income per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the six months of 2021 was $0.03 versus diluted loss per share of $0.09 for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was $112.2 million versus $75.7 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of 48.2%. This lead to an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.2% versus 12.9% in prior year period, an increase of 430 basis points.

Stagwell Inc. Financial Outlook

2021 financial guidance is as follows:

  • Revenue for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021, is estimated to be $2.135 to $2.180 billion, including an estimated $762 million for MDC for the seven-month period ending July 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021, is estimated to be $342 to $357 million, including an estimated $128 million for MDC for the seven-month period ending July 31, 2021.
  • Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange or acquisitions or dispositions.

* Stagwell has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2021 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stagwell Inc. Conference Call

Management will host a video webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss standalone results for Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners Inc for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.  The video webcast will be accessible at https://kvgo.com/openexchange-inc/mdca-stagwell-earnings-call. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Stagwell Inc. is the successor SEC Registrant to MDC Partners Inc. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its MDC Partners Inc. reported results, Stagwell Inc has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures."  Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders plus or minus non-operating items to operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items, net which includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses, including costs for leases that will either be terminated or sublet in connection with the centralization of our New York real estate portfolio.

(4) Covenant EBITDA: Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other items, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. We believe that the presentation of Covenant EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of a company's underlying operating performance. In addition, the presentation of Covenant EBITDA provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's Credit Agreement.

(5) Financial Guidance:  The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported MDC Partners Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients, including as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19");
  • the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19, including the measures to reduce its spread, and the impact on the economy and demand for our services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • an inability to realize expected benefits of the redomiciliation of the Company from the federal jurisdiction of Canada to the State of Delaware (the "Redomiciliation") and the subsequent combination of the Company's business with the business of the subsidiaries of Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") that own and operate a portfolio of marketing services companies (the "Business Combination" and, together with the Redomiciliation, the "Transactions") or the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the Transactions;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;
  • the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;
  • the impact of uncertainty associated with the Transactions on the Company's businesses;
  • direct or indirect costs associated with the Transactions, which could be greater than expected;
  • risks associated with severe effects of international, national and regional economic conditions;
  • the risk of parties challenging the Transactions or the impact of the Transactions on the Company's debt arrangements;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to achieve the full amount of its stated cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in the Company's 2020 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2021 and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov., under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(US$ in 000s, Except per Share Amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:






Services

$

345,605

$

259,677

$

653,190

$

587,419

Operating Expenses






Cost of services sold

224,411

165,631

411,332

388,325

Office and general expenses

80,546

66,210

164,492

132,564

Depreciation and amortization

8,005

8,898

16,181

18,104

Impairment and other losses



18,840

875

19,001

312,962

259,579

592,880

557,994

Operating income

32,643

98

60,310

29,425

Other Income (expenses):






Interest expense and finance charges, net

(19,512)

(15,942)

(38,577)

(31,553)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

1,902

5,342

3,982

(9,415)

Other, net

842

5,883

1,456

22,217

(16,768)

(4,717)

(33,139)

(18,751)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

15,875

(4,619)

27,171

10,674

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,387

(7,923)

2,689

5,577

Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

14,488

3,304

24,482

5,097

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates

(151)

(798)

(644)

(798)

Net income

14,337

2,506

23,838

4,299

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(8,231)

(3,101)

(12,722)

(3,892)

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc.

6,106

(595)

11,116

407

Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares

(4,451)

(3,509)

(8,540)

(6,949)

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

1,655

$

(4,104)

$

2,576

$

(6,542)

Income (loss) Per Common Share:






Basic








Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

0.02

$

(0.06)

$

0.03

$

(0.09)

Diluted






Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc common shareholders

$

0.02

$

(0.06)

$

0.03

$

(0.09)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:






Basic

75,078,755

72,528,455

74,240,447

72,463,058

Diluted

78,459,483

72,528,455

77,001,526

72,463,058

SCHEDULE 2

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Revenue $

% Change

Revenue $

% Change

June 30, 2020

$

259,677



$

587,419


   Organic revenue  (1)

81,335

31.3

%

58,720

10.0

%

   Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net



%

(2,101)

(0.4)

%

   Foreign exchange impact

4,593

1.8

%

9,152

1.6

%

Total Change

85,928

33.1

%

65,771

11.2

%

June 30, 2021

$

345,605



$

653,190











(1) Organic revenue refers to the positive results of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms which the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 3

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Integrated
Networks -
Group A

Integrated
Networks -
Group B

Media &
Data
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Revenue:

$

117,984

$

123,486

$

37,517

$

66,618

$



$

345,605












Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders









$

1,655

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):










Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares









4,451

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest









8,231

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates









151

Income tax expense









1,387

Interest expense and finance charges, net









19,512

Foreign exchange gain









(1,902)

Other, net









(842)

Operating income (loss)

$

14,273

$

21,326

$

5,052

$

6,036

$

(14,044)

$

32,643

Operating margin

12.1

%

17.3

%

13.5

%

9.1

%


9.4

%












Adjustments:










Depreciation and amortization

$

1,322

$

3,589

$

457

$

1,452

$

1,185

$

8,005

Impairment and other losses












Stock-based compensation

4,756

1,384

63

181

554

6,938

Deferred acquisition consideration

5,382

49

102

79



5,612

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)









463

463

Other items, net (2)

1,517

196

1,221

483

3,202

6,619

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

27,250

$

26,544

$

6,895

$

8,231

$

(8,640)

$

60,280

Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.1

%

21.5

%

18.4

%

12.4

%


17.4

%

(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 4

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 



Integrated Networks -
Group A

Integrated Networks -
Group B

Media &
Data
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Revenue:

$

220,370

$

234,637

$

74,300

$

123,883

$



$

653,190












Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders









$

2,576

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):










Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares









8,540

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests









12,722

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates









644

Income tax expense









2,689

Interest expense and finance charges, net









38,577

Foreign exchange gain









(3,982)

Other, net









(1,456)

Operating income (loss)

$

25,723

$

41,236

$

8,444

$

10,693

$

(25,786)

$

60,310

Operating margin

11.7

%

17.6

%

11.4

%

8.6

%


9.2

%












Adjustments:










Depreciation and amortization

$

2,616

$

7,246

$

929

$

2,989

$

2,401

$

16,181

Impairment and other losses



875







875

Stock-based compensation

1,128

2,337

84

242

1,184

4,975

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

17,206

177

102

(188)



17,297

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)









472

472

Other items, net (2)

3,039

542

2,417

537

5,569

12,104

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

49,712

$

52,413

$

11,976

$

14,273

$

(16,160)

$

112,214

Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.6

%

22.3

%

16.1

%

11.5

%


17.2

%

























(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 5

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Integrated Networks -
Group A

Integrated Networks -
Group B

Media &
Data
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Revenue:

$

82,735

$

93,398

$

28,551

$

54,993

$



$

259,677












Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders









$

(4,104)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):










Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares









3,509

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest









3,101

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates









798

Income tax benefit









(7,923)

Interest expense and finance charges, net









15,942

Foreign exchange gain









(5,342)

Other, net









(5,883)

Operating income (loss)

$

14,607

$

(7,717)

$

46

$

4,985

$

(11,823)

$

98

Operating margin

17.7

%

(8.3)

%

0.2

%

9.1

%


%












Adjustments:










Depreciation and amortization

$

1,566

$

4,387

$

807

$

1,902

$

236

$

8,898

Impairment and other losses



17,468

35

208

1,129

18,840

Stock-based compensation

(105)

746

4

118

276

1,039

Deferred acquisition consideration

1,138

1,503



(329)



2,312

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)









1,079

1,079

Other items, net (2)









3,895

3,895

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

17,206

$

16,387

$

892

$

6,884

$

(5,208)

$

36,161

Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.8

%

17.5

%

3.1

%

12.5

%


13.9

%

(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 6

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020














Integrated Networks -
Group A

Integrated Networks -
Group B

Media &
Data
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Revenue

$

173,356

$

211,105

$

69,609

$

133,349

$



$

587,419












Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders









$

(6,542)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):










Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares









6,949

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests









3,892

Equity in earning of non-consolidated affiliates









798

Income tax expense









5,577

Interest expense and finance charges, net









31,553

Foreign exchange loss









9,415

Other, net









(22,217)

Operating income (loss)

$

26,637

$

9,444

$

663

$

12,842

$

(20,161)

$

29,425

Operating margin

15.4

%

4.5

%

1.0

%

9.6

%


5.0

%












Adjustments:










Depreciation and amortization

$

3,307

$

8,913

$

1,615

$

3,801

$

468

$

18,104

Impairment and other losses



17,629

35

208

1,129

19,001

Stock-based compensation

1,856

1,646

(9)

198

418

4,109

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

1,707

(4,109)

375

(261)



(2,288)

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)









1,065

1,065

Other items, net (2)









6,311

6,311

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

33,507

$

33,523

$

2,679

$

16,788

$

(10,770)

$

75,727

Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.3

%

15.9

%

3.8

%

12.6

%


12.9

%

(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 7

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COVENANT EBITDA

(US$ in 000s)



2020

2021

 Covenant EBITDA
(LTM) (1)



Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1-2021- LTM

Q2-2021 - LTM

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

(4,104)

$

360

$

(237,108)

$

921

$

1,655

$

(239,931)

$

(234,172)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):













Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares

3,509

3,716

3,651

4,089

4,451

14,965

15,907

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

3,101

10,728

7,154

4,491

8,231

25,474

30,604

Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates

798

31

1,411

493

151

2,733

2,086

Income tax expense (benefit)

(7,923)

1,452

109,526

1,302

1,387

104,357

113,667

Interest expense and finance charges, net

15,942

15,266

15,344

19,065

19,512

65,617

69,187

Foreign exchange gain

(5,342)

(2,159)

(6,274)

(2,080)

(1,902)

(15,855)

(12,415)

Other, net

(5,883)

(505)

2,223

(614)

(842)

(4,779)

262

Operating income (loss)

$

98

$

28,889

$

(104,073)

$

27,667

$

32,643

$

(47,419)

$

(14,874)















Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:













Depreciation and amortization

$

8,898

$

9,332

$

9,468

$

8,176

$

8,005

$

35,874

$

34,981

Impairment and other losses

18,840

159

77,240

875



97,114

78,274

Stock-based compensation

1,039

6,459

3,611

(1,963)

6,938

9,146

15,045

Deferred acquisition consideration

2,312

2,803

41,672

11,685

5,612

58,472

61,772

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates

1,079

208

902

9

463

2,198

1,582

Other items, net (2)

3,895

6,208

18,725

5,485

6,619

34,313

37,037

Adjusted EBITDA

$

36,161

$

54,058

$

47,545

$

51,934

$

60,280

$

189,698

$

213,817















Adjustments to reconcile to Covenant EBITDA:













Severance due to eliminated positions

5,233

2,336

1,987

532

709

10,088

5,564

Other adjustments, net  (3)

207

77

585

82

5

951

749

Covenant EBITDA

$

41,601

$

56,471

$

50,117

$

52,548

$

60,994

$

200,737

$

220,130

(1) Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other adjustments, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. Covenant EBITDA is calculated as the aggregate of operating results for the rolling last twelve months (LTM). Each quarter is presented to provide the information utilized to calculate Covenant EBITDA. Historical Covenant EBITDA may be re-casted in the current period for any proforma adjustments related to acquisitions and/or dispositions in the current period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.

(3) Other adjustments, net primarily includes one-time professional fees and costs associated with real estate consolidation.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 8

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US$ in 000s)


June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020




ASSETS


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

108,280

$

60,757

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,656 and $5,473

426,841

374,892

Expenditures billable to clients

16,793

10,552

Other current assets

31,312

40,938

Total Current Assets

583,226

487,139

Fixed assets, at cost, less accumulated depreciation of $134,019 and $136,166

81,191

90,413

Right-of-use lease assets - operating leases

198,556

214,188

Goodwill

671,542

668,211

Other intangible assets, net

29,405

33,844

Other assets

23,258

17,517

Total Assets

$

1,587,178

$

1,511,312

LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT


Current Liabilities


Accounts payable

$

158,136

$

168,396

Accruals and other liabilities

250,070

274,968

Advance billings

211,248

152,956

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

41,400

41,208

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

59,612

53,730

Total Current Liabilities

720,466

691,258

Long-term debt

935,072

843,184

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

8,056

29,335

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

231,811

247,243

Other liabilities

74,826

82,065

Total Liabilities

1,970,231

1,893,085

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

24,639

27,137

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees


Shareholder's Deficit:


Convertible preference shares, 145,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

152,746

152,746

Common stock and other paid-in capital

97,783

104,367

Accumulated deficit

(698,635)

(709,751)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

39

2,739

MDC Partners Inc. Shareholders' Deficit

(448,067)

(449,899)

Noncontrolling interests

40,375

40,989

Total Shareholders' Deficit

(407,692)

(408,910)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Deficit

$

1,587,178

$

1,511,312

SCHEDULE 9

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(US$ in 000s)


Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

10,409

$

(33,681)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(9,574)

14,643

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

46,898

(1,434)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(210)

(981)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$

47,523

$

(21,453)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

60,757

106,933

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

108,280

$

85,480

Supplemental disclosures:


Cash income taxes paid

$

7,901

$

2,566

Cash interest paid

$

32,806

$

28,736



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 10

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES  

(US$ in 000s)



2020

2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

YTD

NON-GAAP DISPOSITIONS, NET









Foreign exchange impact

$

(248)

$


$


$


$

(248)

$


$


$


Contribution to organic revenue (growth) decline (1)

(411)




(411)




Prior year revenue from dispositions (2)

(5,024)

(4,106)

(4,076)

(4,447)

(17,653)

(2,101)


(2,101)

Non-GAAP Dispositions

$

(5,683)

$

(4,106)

$

(4,076)

$

(4,447)

$

(18,312)

$

(2,101)

$


$

(2,101)













2020

2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

YTD

OTHER ITEMS, NET









Severance and other restructuring expenses

$

1,334

$

2,969

$

3,270

$

1,072

$

8,645

$

2,345

$

2,632

$

4,977

Merger costs

1,082

926

2,938

17,653

22,599

3,140

3,987

7,127

Total other items, net

$

2,416

$

3,895

$

6,208

$

18,725

$

31,244

$

5,485

$

6,619

$

12,104













2020

2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

YTD

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET









Capital expenditures

$

(1,546)

$

(2,143)

$

(24,188)

$

(9,426)

$

(37,303)

$

(516)

$

(1,567)

$

(2,083)












Net revenue, primarily consisting of fees, commissions and performance incentives, represents the amount of our gross billings excluding billable expenses charged to a client. Net revenue of $298,368 (exclusive of billable expenses of $47,237) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increased from $231,911 (exclusive of billable expenses of $27,766) from the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

(1) Contribution to organic revenue represents the change in revenue, measured on a constant currency basis, relative to the comparable pre-acquisition period for acquired businesses that are included in the Company's organic revenue growth (decline) calculation.


(2) Prior year revenue from dispositions reflects the incremental impact on revenue for the comparable period after the Company's disposition of such disposed business, plus revenue from each business disposed of by the Company in the previous year through the twelve month anniversary of the disposition.


Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stagwellglobal.com

Also from this source

Stagwell Marketing Group LLC Reports Standalone Results For The...

Stagwell Appoints BCW Veteran Stephanie Howley As Inaugural Chief ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics