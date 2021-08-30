Stagwell Inc. (STGW) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW): Stagwell announced it will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, as it continues to celebrate the completion of the company's launch in August.

In honor of the occasion, Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, will ring the Closing Bell. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on NASDAQ's site at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

Earlier this month, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners Inc. combined to form Stagwell, a top-10 global marketing services company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

