Stainless Steel Industry to Exceed $182 Billion in Value by 2027 - Increasing Modern Construction of Buildings & Structures that Require Aesthetic Appeal and Extended Life

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stainless Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Grade (200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Duplex Series), by Product (Flat, Long), by Application (Building & Construction, Heavy Industry), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stainless steel market is expected to reach USD 182.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%. Increased focus towards customized railing made of stainless steel in housing construction is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Construction is one of the largest end-use industries of stainless steel products. Various infrastructure and construction sites require a massive amount of product to enhance the aesthetic appeal and corrosion resistance of the structure. The advantages that are offered by the product such as corrosion resistance, formability, weldability, and aesthetic appearance make it an important constituent in the construction industry. Stainless steel is majorly used in the construction industry for architectural cladding, handrails, drainage and water systems, wall support products, roofing, and structures and fixing.



Increasing use of 200 series in consumer goods owing to its low cost and high strength is anticipated to drive demand for stainless steel. Also, increasing demand for consumer goods such as cookware, kitchen appliances, showpieces, and stoves owing to increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles are anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years.



In Asia Pacific, the growth in the manufacturing sector owing to various factors including government initiatives such as 'Skill India' and 'Make in India' by the Indian government is anticipated to drive product demand over the coming years. The initiative has prompted many automakers to set their offices in India and procure high-quality products from stainless steel vendors in India. The growing demand for auto products due to rising automotive production, an increase in export, and diversification of the auto sector have created a positive impact on market growth over the coming years.



Some of the key players in stainless steel market are POSCO, Acerinox, Jindal Stainless, Aperam Stainless, Baosteel Group, Outokumpu, ThyssenKrupp Stainless, Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, and Yieh United Steel Corp. The key players are focusing on capacity expansions and long-term agreements with their customers to increase their market share and to meet the growing product demand. For instance, in March 2017, the company signed an agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), India, to produce steel for weapons and combat vehicles.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

300 series is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from marine and aerospace industries on account of its properties such as resistant to corrosion and high temperatures

Duplex series is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of volume over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from swimming pool structures, brewing tanks, and hot water tanks

Flat products accounted for a volume share of 74.4% in 2019. The growth is attributable to the increasing use of cold-rolled products in energy, home appliances, and construction industries due to its superior properties such as straightness, concentricity, and tolerance

Building and construction is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of volume over the forecast period owing to increasing modern construction of buildings and structures that require aesthetic appeal and extended life

North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry on account of high investments in infrastructure development in the region

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 Stainless Steel Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1 Market Outlook

3.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Industry Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Materials Trends

3.3.1.1 Iron Ore

3.3.1.2 Nickel

3.3.1.3 Chromium

3.3.1.4 Molybdenum

3.3.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.4 Manufacturing Trends and Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growth of Construction Sector

3.6.1.2 Growing Automotive Industry

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Carbon Fibre Replacing Stainless Steel in Automotive Industry

3.7 Stainless Steel Market - Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Production Cost Analysis

3.8.1 Basic Oxygen Furnace Route Steelmaking Costs, 2019

3.8.2 Electric Arc Furnace Steelmaking Costs 2019

3.9 New Project Investment SWOT Analysis of Stainless Steel

3.10 Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 4 Stainless Steel Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Grade Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.3 200 Series

4.4 300 Series

4.5 400 Series

4.6 Duplex Series

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Stainless Steel Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Flat Products

5.4 Long Products



Chapter 6 Stainless Steel Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.3 Building & Construction

6.4 Automotive & Transportation

6.5 Consumer Goods

6.6 Heavy Industry

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Stainless Steel: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Global Leading Stainless Steel Manufacturers, 2018 and 2019, by Crude Stainless Steel Capacity (Million Tons)

7.3 Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.4 North America

7.5 Europe

7.6 Asia-Pacific

7.7 Central & South America

7.8 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

8.2 List of Key Players/Suppliers in the Industry

8.3 List of Key End-users

8.4 SWOT, by Top Players



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, Strategic Initiatives)

9.1 Acerinox S.A.

9.2 POSCO

9.3 Baosteel Group

9.4 Aperam Stainless

9.5 Jindal Stainless

9.6 Yieh United Steel Corp. (YUSCO)

9.7 Outokumpu

9.8 thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH

9.9 ArcelorMittal

9.10 Nippon Steel Corporation



