Stair Lift Market 2021- 2025: Acorn Stairlifts Inc. and AmeriGlide Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players|Technavio

The stair lift market will witness a neutral & inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Stair Lift Market Players

101 Mobility LLC

The company offers different types of products such as stairlifts, mobility and accessibility products, and others. The company provides three types of stairlifts such as straight, custom curved, and outdoor.

Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

The company provides different types of stairlifts under the brand name acorn 130, Acron 180, and others.

AmeriGlide Inc.

The company caters to the industrial machinery industry by offering three types of stairlifts such as rave 2 stairlift, platinum curved, and horizon outdoor.

https://www.technavio.com/report/stair-lift-market-industry-analysis

Stair Lift Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Stair lift market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Healthcare



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The stair lift market is driven by the growing prevalence of disabilities, technological advances, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities. The residential segment was the highest revenue-generating end-user segment in 2020. In terms of geography, Europe is anticipated to account for 37% of the overall growth during the forecast period mainly due to vendors focusing on developing innovative stair lifts for aged and disabled people. These factors such as are expected to trigger the stair lift market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3.69% during the forecast period.

