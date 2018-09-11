Stakelogic Announces Stephan van den Oetelaar as New CEO

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stakelogic, an innovative company specialised in creating state-of-the-art online casino games, proudly announces Stephan van den Oetelaar as the new CEO of the company. Stephan brings over 25 years of IT experience to the board of the successful Netherlands-based game developer.

Creative themes, vibrant graphics, stunning animations and robust features are some of the assets which are characteristic of Stakelogic games, unparalleled in the industry. Stakelogic is all about innovation and revolutionising the online gaming industry and Stephan looks forward to expanding the current business and exploring new opportunities.

"It is an honour for me to be heading Stakelogic, growing its business in the dynamic world of online gaming. In the coming years we will continue to provide top-class casino games, as a B2B provider, to our clients. As before, our games will range from global to hyper local. For the years ahead, we will be fully focussed on growing the business of our clients. We will focus on what we do best: making games that people want to play."

SOURCE Stakelogic