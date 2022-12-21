Stamus Networks Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

Stamus Networks Listed as a Representative Vendor for Network Detection and Response

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, is pleased to announce that the company is included as a Representative Vendor in the recent 2022 Gartner "Market Guide for Network Detection and Response."

"Security and risk management leaders should prioritize NDR as complementary to other detection tools, focusing on low false positive rates and detection of anomalies that other controls don't cover," wrote Gartner analysts Nat Smith, Jeremy D'Hoinne, and Thomas Lintemuth in the report.

The report highlights, "Network detection and response (NDR) products detect abnormal system behaviors by applying behavioral analytics to network traffic data. They continuously analyze raw network packets or traffic metadata (for example IPFIX or NetFlow) between internal networks (east-west), and public networks (north-south)."

The Stamus Security Platform is an open NDR system built on top of the powerful open-source Suricata engine. Unique in the industry, the system can ingest network telemetry from either Stamus Network Probes or native Suricata sensors, giving existing Suricata intrusion detection system (IDS) users a simple path to NDR adoption.

Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks said, "At Stamus Networks we pride ourselves on delivering unprecedented network visibility alongside powerful detection of both known and unknown threats. In our opinion, being acknowledged by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Network Detection and Response validates our position as a market leader."

Gramley continued, "For many enterprises, making the leap into NDR can be a daunting task. They often have existing network systems like IDS and network security monitoring (NSM) along with an entire security stack built around the output of these systems. That's why we focus on making it as easy as possible for an enterprise to integrate and deploy our Stamus Security Platform in the cloud, in the data center, or on premise."

To preview and learn more about the Gartner "Market Guide for Network Detection and Response" report, visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4022229

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. A global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our solutions are advanced network detection and response systems that expose serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empower rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com .

SOURCE Stamus Networks