Stamus Networks signs Reseller Agreement with Leonard-McDowell

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, a fast-growing cybersecurity software company, today announced it has signed a reseller agreement with Leonard-McDowell. The agreement allows Leonard-McDowell to market Stamus Networks solutions throughout the United States.

Based in Zionsville, Indiana USA, Leonard-McDowell is a boutique firm that specializes in IT consulting, solution selection, and service implementation. They focus on "bringing the future of networking with resources and relationships to navigate the ever-changing world of digital communications and tech infrastructure" to their clients.

"IT executives are seeking meaningful security insights that help them effectively mitigate risk to their organizations," said James Lee, senior strategic advisor for Leonard-McDowell and former chief information officer (CIO). "After evaluating their solution, we believe Stamus Networks has developed an innovative approach to network detection and response that will benefit our clients, particularly those in high-risk industries."

"We are excited to have the experienced team from Leonard-McDowell on board," said Ed Mohr, vice president of sales for Stamus Networks. "They have a strong track record of helping IT leaders navigate the challenges associated with improving their security posture and mitigating risk. We believe they will represent us well."

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes cyber security professionals should spend less time pouring though noisy alerts and more time investigating true indicators of compromise (IOC). Founded by the creators of the widely deployed open source SELKS platform, Stamus Networks offers Scirius Security Platform solutions that combine real-time network traffic data with enhanced Suricata threat detection and an advanced analytics engine to create an entirely new class of enriched threat hunting solution. With Scirius, you get unprecedented visibility and meaningful insights into your organization's security posture, giving you the tools to rapidly detect and respond to incidents. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com

