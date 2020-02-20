Stan Johnson Company Introduces Partner Program For Top Producing Brokers

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Johnson Company, one of commercial real estate's leading investment sales brokerage firms, is proud to announce the creation of a new Partner Program for its top sales professionals. This program provides an opportunity for the firm's strongest producers to be recognized and rewarded for their outstanding contributions and dedication to company growth.

"It is my personal honor to award the title of Partner to so many of our organization's top sales professionals who are dedicated to providing extraordinary service and outstanding value to our clients," said Stan Johnson, company President and CEO. "Partners not only represent some of the highest production brokers at Stan Johnson Company, but also include those who will make positive contributions to our culture and brand with a focus on future growth."



Ryan Butler Isaiah Harf Chad Byerly Jeff Hughes Margaret Caldwell Joey Odom David Clary Brad Pepin BJ Feller Mike Sladich Tom Fritz Craig Tomlinson Jim Gibson Asher Wenig

This year's inaugural group of qualifiers includes 14 brokers across the U.S., and future Partners meeting established goals will be inducted in each of the following years. These broker Partners join the firm's existing Shareholder Partners – a distinguished group that comprises leaders from both the corporate platform as well as the sales organization, and includes Managing Director Brandon Duff, Senior Vice President Amy Moyer, and Executive Managing Directors Harold Briggs and Jeff Cox, among others.

"Our Partners are mentors, ambassadors, and advisors, and they possess all the valuable characteristics of knowledgeable real estate professionals," Johnson added. "I'm pleased and honored to call each of these leaders a Partner!"

About Stan Johnson Company:

Stan Johnson Company is one of the nation's leading commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firms that focuses on investment sales transactions involving retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and specialty properties. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, sale leaseback, capital markets, and advisory services for institutions, developers, investment funds, corporate occupiers, and private investors across the United States. With a historic focus in the single-tenant net lease sector, Stan Johnson Company is now in its fourth decade of operation and has expanded its service platform in order to better serve its valued clients. The firm has completed more than $35 billion in transactions nationwide and continues to be regarded as the Net Lease Authority® as it focuses on continued growth and expansion into other industry sectors and services. To learn more about Stan Johnson Company, please visit: www.stanjohnsonco.com.

