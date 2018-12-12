Stan Skrabut Announces the Release of Book Read to Succeed

LAKEWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Scorpion Press launches a new book, called Read to Succeed: The Power of Books to Transform Your Life and Put You on the Path to Success, written by Stan Skrabut. It features 13 packed chapters and comes with a range of resources and strategies that can help local business owners and entrepreneurs seize opportunities through the power of reading.

Well-known successful business leaders such as Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Oprah Winfrey all have voracious reading habits. This book uses their strategies to help anyone become a more effective reader. Further, this book lays out realistic ideas on how to incorporate reading into your personal game plan to succeed and accomplish your goals.

Some of the topics covered in the book include the benefits of reading, developing a reading habit, improving reading skills, note-taking, finding books and time to read, building a personal library, and improving the organization through reading.

The book will be available for purchase on Amazon. By the end of the month, it should be available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats.

Skrabut's personal site explains that there are countless benefits to reading including idea generation, longevity, and increased mental functions among many others. According to the author, businesses that can continue to generate ideas will outlast companies that are not continuously learning.

In a recent interview, Skrabut stated, "There is a noticeable gap between those who wish to be successful and those who are. The successful business leaders are reading constantly. Fortunately, business owners who want to succeed can make up ground by developing a reading habit."

This is the first book Skrabut has authored. He is passionate about the importance of a regular reading habit. According to a quote attributed to Mark Twain, "The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read."

